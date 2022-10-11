Apple TV+ has acquired the rights to the animated short The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, based on the book by Charlie Mackesy and created by former Apple design chief Jony Ive executive producing.

A classic animated film, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse will tell the story of the international bestseller of the same name – the friendship of four lives as they find a home for the boy.

The film will feature illustrations by Mackesy, with BAFTA winner Tom Hollander as the mole, SAG winner Idris Elba as the fox and Golden Globe winner Gabriel Byrne as the horse. The boy will be voiced by newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll.

Apple is now working with the BBC, which will premiere the film in the UK over Christmas. Other countries will be able to watch on Apple TV+.

The film was proposed by Matthew Freud and produced by Cara Speller of NoneMore Productions, who previously worked on Love, Death and Robots. JJ Abrams and Bad Robot’s Hannah Minghella have also signed on to produce, while Peter Baynton and Charlie Mackesy will direct.

Original music provided by composer Isobel Waller-Bridge, performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra conducted by Geoff Alexander.

Of note is the executive producer list. Alongside Woody Harrelson is Jonny Ivey, the former head of design at Apple who left to create LoveFrom Design.

“The process of making ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ with my talented animation team was an amazing process,” Mackesy said. “I never dreamed it would happen. thing – but it’s very touching to think that this story will be watched at Christmas. I really hope it brings a little joy and laughter and comfort.”