[The Epoch Times, January 01, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Chen Benying) “2023 Kaohsiung New Year’s Eve Yawan Future City Concert” made its debut in Dream Times. After the opening at 7 p.m., crowds continued to pour in front of the double stage At 9:30 p.m., the host announced that there were nearly 200,000 people in the audience. At the countdown, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Qimai was invited to lead the city government team and VIP team. Mayor Chen Qimai, who was wearing colorful rabbit ears, opened his mouth even more It means that next year will definitely be better.

Kaohsiung New Year’s Eve launched the first double-sided stage in the history of the New Year’s Eve, providing a 260-degree ultra-wide-angle wide field of view, equipped with 6 suspended super large vertical columnar LED screens and dazzling lights, allowing the audience to fully experience the visual and auditory luxury feast.

The concert kicked off at 7:00 p.m. with five people, and then handed over to the host Hao Jiao Xiangqi and Bai Jiaqi for the opening. Wen Huiru, Shadow Project, Gao Erxuan, Ai Yiliang, and the power train relay performance, heated up the atmosphere of the audience .

The on-site time came to the countdown. Under the leadership of Mayor Chen Qimai, the fireworks shone in the night sky of Kaohsiung. The much-anticipated “Yawan New Year’s Eve Fireworks” released a total of 32 rounds of high-altitude fireworks, the largest of which was 8 inches, with 3D special effects fireworks. And the light show, the atmosphere reached its climax.

The mayor is even more considerate and straightforward, saying don’t talk too much during the New Year’s Eve, wishing Kaohsiung citizens a happy, safe and smooth New Year’s Eve, and if there is no confession on the New Year’s Eve night, the city government is considerate and the public can seize the opportunity to confess tomorrow, because the 2023 New Year’s Eve will be held Two days, there is another chance tomorrow.

The host Haoxiang asked the mayor if he had anything to thank his family at such an important moment. Mayor Chen Qimai said that in addition to thanking my family for their support, every family has worked hard for a whole year, and we should cherish every moment when we are with the family, and wish everyone to be safe and happy. The host group even shouted Kaohsiung friends I am really very happy. This year, from the lantern festival, the design exhibition to the 24-hour New Year’s Eve, it will start a year full of energy for everyone.

