Home Entertainment Kaohsiung Dream Times celebrates New Year’s Eve for two days | Chen Qimai | The Epoch Times
Entertainment

Kaohsiung Dream Times celebrates New Year’s Eve for two days | Chen Qimai | The Epoch Times

by admin
Kaohsiung Dream Times celebrates New Year’s Eve for two days | Chen Qimai | The Epoch Times

[The Epoch Times, January 01, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Chen Benying) “2023 Kaohsiung New Year’s Eve Yawan Future City Concert” made its debut in Dream Times. After the opening at 7 p.m., crowds continued to pour in front of the double stage At 9:30 p.m., the host announced that there were nearly 200,000 people in the audience. At the countdown, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Qimai was invited to lead the city government team and VIP team. Mayor Chen Qimai, who was wearing colorful rabbit ears, opened his mouth even more It means that next year will definitely be better.

Kaohsiung New Year’s Eve launched the first double-sided stage in the history of the New Year’s Eve, providing a 260-degree ultra-wide-angle wide field of view, equipped with 6 suspended super large vertical columnar LED screens and dazzling lights, allowing the audience to fully experience the visual and auditory luxury feast.

“2023 Kaohsiung New Year’s Eve Yawan Future City Concert” Mayor Chen Qimai led the city government team to count down with the citizens. (Provided by Kaohsiung City Government)
“2023 Kaohsiung New Year’s Eve Yawan Future City Concert” More than 200,000 people poured into the scene (provided by Kaohsiung City Government)

The concert kicked off at 7:00 p.m. with five people, and then handed over to the host Hao Jiao Xiangqi and Bai Jiaqi for the opening. Wen Huiru, Shadow Project, Gao Erxuan, Ai Yiliang, and the power train relay performance, heated up the atmosphere of the audience .

The on-site time came to the countdown. Under the leadership of Mayor Chen Qimai, the fireworks shone in the night sky of Kaohsiung. The much-anticipated “Yawan New Year’s Eve Fireworks” released a total of 32 rounds of high-altitude fireworks, the largest of which was 8 inches, with 3D special effects fireworks. And the light show, the atmosphere reached its climax.

See also  AAPE joins hands with Japanese ramen restaurant MENYA MUSASHI to launch a joint series
The “2023 Kaohsiung New Year’s Eve Yawan Future City Concert” had an influx of more than 200,000 people. (Provided by Kaohsiung City Government)

The mayor is even more considerate and straightforward, saying don’t talk too much during the New Year’s Eve, wishing Kaohsiung citizens a happy, safe and smooth New Year’s Eve, and if there is no confession on the New Year’s Eve night, the city government is considerate and the public can seize the opportunity to confess tomorrow, because the 2023 New Year’s Eve will be held Two days, there is another chance tomorrow.

“2023 Kaohsiung New Year’s Eve Yawan Future City Concert” Mayor Chen Qimai led the city government team to count down with the citizens. (Provided by Kaohsiung City Government)

The host Haoxiang asked the mayor if he had anything to thank his family at such an important moment. Mayor Chen Qimai said that in addition to thanking my family for their support, every family has worked hard for a whole year, and we should cherish every moment when we are with the family, and wish everyone to be safe and happy. The host group even shouted Kaohsiung friends I am really very happy. This year, from the lantern festival, the design exhibition to the 24-hour New Year’s Eve, it will start a year full of energy for everyone.

Editor in charge: Yuzhen

You may also like

You are also the shining star in the...

Weng Liyou “registered” not to entertain guests |...

He Jiong hosted the New Year’s Eve party...

The performance in San Jose ended, mainlanders were...

Brunello Cucinelli writes to young people: “Do not...

Sing the story of life and family and...

Qingfeng Sings, Talks, and Shares New Year’s Eve:...

Record-breaking fashion industry, first time above 100 billion

The whole family of dance teachers followed Shen...

American singer Anita Poynter dies at 74

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy