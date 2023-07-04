Title: Keanu Reeves’ Surprising Choice: A Humble Volvo Amazon 122 for Cross-Country Dream Pursuit

Subtitle: The renowned actor’s unexpected choice of a Volvo Amazon 122 unveils his humble beginnings in Hollywood

Date: July 3, 2023

Keanu Reeves, the sought-after actor and Hollywood superstar, continues to make headlines with his success in the film industry. With the monumental triumph of “John Wick IV,” which has already surpassed $400 million in box office earnings worldwide just three months after its release, Reeves solidifies his position among the most profitable actors in Hollywood.

The overwhelming reception from the public has prompted the studio to announce a fifth installment of the popular franchise, set to be released in 2024. This incredibly positive news not only sets the stage for Reeves’ ongoing success but also gives him the opportunity to invest in one of his true passions: cars.

Despite Celebrity Net Worth estimating Reeves’ fortune to be around $380 million, the Canadian actor, who hails from Lebanon, possesses a true gem in his car collection that puts his down-to-earth nature on full display.

Introducing the Volvo Amazon 122, a vehicle that would make anyone take a deep breath in disbelief. Despite owning several top-notch models from the automotive market, Reeves proudly shares his experience of driving this remarkably humble car across the United States during his early days in Hollywood. For Reeves, this journey was an essential part of his pursuit of becoming a movie star.

The Volvo Amazon 122, manufactured by the Swedish automaker of the same name, boasts simplistic aesthetics in comparison to today’s modern cars. Produced from the 1950s to the 1970s, the vehicle is equipped with a 4.0-liter inline engine that delivers a maximum power output of 87 horsepower, enabling a top speed of roughly 147 kilometers per hour.

Reeves acquired this iconic car for a mere $10,000 and embarked on a memorable cross-country journey from Canada to Los Angeles, symbolizing his determination and unwavering passion for his dreams. Despite his substantial wealth, Reeves chose to drive a car that truly reflected his grounded and humble nature, even throughout his meteoric rise to stardom.

As Reeves continues to make waves in Hollywood and accumulate success upon success, the story of his early days and his connection to this unassuming Volvo Amazon 122 serves as a reminder of his authenticity and down-to-earth character. It illustrates that despite his achievements and remarkable fortune, he remains deeply connected to his roots and appreciative of the simple pleasures in life.

With his love for fast cars that push the limits of speed, Reeves reminds us that sometimes it is the humble and unassuming vehicles that hold the fondest memories.

