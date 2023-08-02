Latam offers flight anticipation and postponement directly on its website and application

Photo: Alexandre Barros

To make trips even simpler and faster, Latam launched on its website (Latam.com) and app the function to anticipate or postpone the flight on the same day.

The new function, which was only available at the company’s counter at the airports, can be used between 24h and 1h40 before a domestic or international flight and is free according to the customer’s category in the Latam Pass, the company’s loyalty program – in the case , Black Signature and Black for domestic and international flights and Platinum and Gold Plus for domestic flights only.

To use the service, the customer must access the “My Trips” section. Payment of fees, if necessary, must be made at the end of the application.

For Rafael Walker, global director of Customer Care for the Latam Airlines group, “this is yet another facility that reinforces how much our passenger’s time is valuable to Latam. Plans often change and we just want to move appointments quickly and efficiently. And that’s what this service offers, an agile fit that allows the passenger to arrive at the airport ready to fly.”

Post Views: 320

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

