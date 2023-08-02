Home » Latam offers flight anticipation and postponement directly on its website and application
Entertainment

Latam offers flight anticipation and postponement directly on its website and application

by admin
Latam offers flight anticipation and postponement directly on its website and application

Photo: Alexandre Barros

To make trips even simpler and faster, Latam launched on its website (Latam.com) and app the function to anticipate or postpone the flight on the same day.

The new function, which was only available at the company’s counter at the airports, can be used between 24h and 1h40 before a domestic or international flight and is free according to the customer’s category in the Latam Pass, the company’s loyalty program – in the case , Black Signature and Black for domestic and international flights and Platinum and Gold Plus for domestic flights only.

To use the service, the customer must access the “My Trips” section. Payment of fees, if necessary, must be made at the end of the application.

For Rafael Walker, global director of Customer Care for the Latam Airlines group, “this is yet another facility that reinforces how much our passenger’s time is valuable to Latam. Plans often change and we just want to move appointments quickly and efficiently. And that’s what this service offers, an agile fit that allows the passenger to arrive at the airport ready to fly.”

Post Views: 320

See also  A Closer Look at ESENES WORLDWIDE's "Cubone" Custom Shoes | HYPEBEAST

You may also like

New vehicle sales rise 24% in July against...

Yanet Garcia Stuns Fans with Jaw-Dropping Photo from...

Prada bets on cosmetics: in addition to perfumes,...

IKEA Celebrates 80th Anniversary with Nytillverkad Collection: A...

Viveo prices shares at BRL 21.21 and raises...

Shakira Shows Versatility and Acting Talent in New...

Liu Yuxin’s Xanadu Tour Concert in Guangzhou Generates...

Sacai and Blue Bottle Coffee Collaborate for Limited-Time...

Olivia Ballard Spring Summer 2024 BFW Berlin –...

Simone Caporale: a champion of…verse, a model of…new

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy