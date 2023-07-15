Lawyer Seeks Access to Ricky Martin’s Mental Health Records in Million-Dollar Lawsuit

Title: Lawyer Requests Access to Ricky Martin’s Mental Health Documents in Million-Dollar Lawsuit

Subtitle: Initial conference reveals contentious issues and establishes timeline for upcoming trial

Yesterday, lawyer Michael Corona announced his intention to request access to documents concerning Ricky Martin’s mental health during the initial conference for the million-dollar lawsuit filed by the artist against his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin. The virtual hearing aimed to address various aspects of the case, including the exchange and request of documents as outlined in the Report for the Management of the Case filed on July 12.

However, during the conference, a motion filed by Ricky Martin’s lawyers, Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Dora L. Monserrate Peñagarícano, and José A. Andreu, requesting Sánchez Martin’s files at Capestrano Hospital and other entities, incited Corona’s objection. Corona argued that accessing his client’s medical records would infringe on Sánchez Martin’s privacy and the relevance to the case.

In response, Judge Arnaldo Castro Callejo inquired about whether Sánchez Martin’s counterclaim against Ricky Martin included a claim for emotional damages. Corona confirmed that emotional damages were indeed part of the counterclaim, which was filed on May 3 and seeks $10 million in damages for “non-consensual sexual conduct.” Judge Castro Callejo reminded Corona that by making such allegations, Sánchez Martin had waived any right to privacy or privilege concerning the emotional and physical damages mentioned.

Notably, some of the counterclaim’s allegations against Ricky Martin coincide with a separate complaint (2022-1-162-5910) filed in 2022, involving alleged sexual assault between 2013 and 2015. This complaint led Sánchez Martin to appear before the San Juan prosecutor’s office on April 26 this year. Corona was granted ten days to present written objections to the plaintiff’s access to his client’s medical records.

During the hearing, it was agreed that Ricky Martin would provide his deposition in person on October 26 and 27, while Sánchez Martin would do the same on November 14 and 15. The lawyers for both parties would hold a meeting on August 22. The judge gave the parties 30 days to present the experts they plan to use in the trial, with the plaintiff having already reported Dr. Dormarie Arroyo, a psychiatrist, for an evaluation of Sánchez Martin.

The case management report revealed that text messages exchanged between Martin Morales and Sánchez Martin, from August 2021 to January 2022, as well as Instagram messages from Sánchez Martin to his uncle, were provided to the defendant. Other documents include transcripts of hearings, the lawsuit, and protection orders issued under the Stalking Law, obtained by both Ricky Martin and Claudia Ramírez against Sánchez Martin.

Corona raised concerns during the conference, stating that he had not received any of the documents mentioned on page 2 of the Case Management report. In terms of discovery, the parties submitted an interrogation document and a request for admissions. Additionally, the status hearing leading up to the trial for extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of law, and damages against Sánchez Martin was scheduled for December 18.

The legal disputes between the parties began in July 2022 when Sánchez Martin obtained an ex parte protection order against Ricky Martin, which was later withdrawn at the petitioner’s request. Ricky Martin also holds a protection order for stalking against his nephew, granted by Judge Glenn Velázquez Morales of the San Juan Court of First Instance on November 10, 2022.

Overall, the initial conference shed light on the contentious issues surrounding Ricky Martin’s lawsuit against Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin. As the proceedings progress, both parties will present their cases and address the allegations made, with the trial set to begin on a later date.

