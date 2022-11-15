Reprinted from: Poster Fashion

Original title: Male star street shooting | Huang Xuan’s transparent glasses frame is so lustful, Charles was thrown eggs?

This week’s male star street shooting, Europe and the United States are too exciting, there are people throwing eggs in public to smash Charles and Camilla (guess if you hit it?

)! Cooper and Yi Ge are walking their dogs on the street and are suspected of getting back together. Dabu also grabbed his wife’s ice cream to eat, hey hey hey, you’re a douchebag, you’re so bold!

Domestic male stars have brought you the first batch of new Lidong outfits, Zhu Zhengting’s delicate fragrance, Huang Xuan’s mature and casual style, and… Wang Kai’s veteran cadre style, choose a set for your partner↓

On November 9, Zhu Zhengting appeared in Beijing

Xiaoxiangfeng wears a good texture, with a black beret to add more handsomeness to the exquisiteness~ It is a good quality outfit for autumn and winter. The first one is to let you call your partner to learn. After all, it is so cold.

On November 7, Yang Yang appeared in Changsha

The ideal boyfriend out of the street style! Yang Yang’s long-sleeved long-sleeved shirt of FENDI was very foreign to him. The whole body was black and white with a clean and casual look. He wore a peaked cap and a mask and looked like he was burying his head.

On November 5, Zhang Binbin appeared in Changsha

Black and gray, with a windbreaker over a sweatshirt, she looks like the kind of Azi who is a successful senior who goes back to school to go through the formalities. It’s not the same as “Professor Zhuang”.

On November 7, Huang Xuan appeared in Beijing

The short lapel jacket is the casual wear of mature men, and the transparent frame glasses are very desirable. He came back to Beijing after attending the Golden Eagle Awards Ceremony. It is said that this time “Huang Xuan escorts” is on the hot search again. He is widely recognized as a good acting school, and I believe that one day he will “deserve his name”.

On November 9, Du Jiang appeared in Beijing

Haha, did the two of them make an appointment? The matching items are almost the same.It’s just that Du Jiang’s leather jacket and fur collar coat is less casual and more “wild” than the Huang Xuan upstairs.

On November 6, Wang Kai appeared in Changsha

King Kai Kai also came to attend the Golden Eagle Festival Awards Ceremony. This time he and Mr. He co-hosted it, and it was interesting for the two to sing together. But then again, this outfit with a big back is too old cadre!

On November 9, Han Dongjun appeared in Shanghai

To participate in the opening reception of Dior and the art exhibition, a dark blue suit is very formal, and it is very suitable for occasions such as art exhibition receptions. A small gold brooch and ring, as well as faint vertical stripes, enhance the overall texture.

On November 10, Mika appeared in Beijing

A hooded sweater with letter-print trousers and a short reflective down jacket is the winter version of high street style. Next time, try to replace the Martin boots with sneakers, the taste will be corrected, and the legs will be longer (the faintly exposed naked pink hair is so cute).

On November 10, local time, Ryan Reynolds appeared in New York

While Imaginary Friends is filming! The little bitch is wearing a coat and walking in the dark, with dim lights and damp ground, it’s very atmospheric, isn’t it?

When he raised his foot in some sort of Monkey-like pose and revealed his yellow dot socks, the editor knew that Ryan Reynolds Senator couldn’t be funny.

On November 12, local time, Timothee Chalamet appeared in Rome

Sweet Tea and filmmaker Lorenzo Mieli, director Luca Guadagnino and others attended the BONES AND All premiere meet-and-greet at the Hotel De La Ville.What he wears goes well with the background board, and even the pearl necklace matches the golden lettering on the back.

there is sophistication.

On November 11, local time, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appeared in Los Angeles

The two sat on a chair and ate ice cream. They were so sweet. They also had dinner at Issima restaurant in West Hollywood, which appeared to be Date Day, before the ice cream. Both of them have handsome leather jackets, and it’s Brother A, I’m afraid we’ve made a mistake.

On November 10, local time, Tom Sturridge and Alexa Chung appeared in New York

The pair were photographed watching the match intimately in the Wimbledon stands last time, but they didn’t expect to be together. The two of them wear very olive colors and are very couples (of course, compared to male stars, I want to praise Miss Zhong’s collocation more).

On November 9, local time, King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared in Yorkshire

Charles and Camilla were on an official visit to Yorkshire when a man suddenly threw an egg at them as they attended a welcome…

Well, of course, he was arrested, and his tool (the egg in the lower left corner) was confiscated.

The egg that was used to smash people was also photographed. Judging from the integrity, it should have been missed.

On November 7, local time, Hugh Jackman appeared in New York

Uncle Hugh went to record “Good Morning America”, and the blue and gray match with a clean and tidy feel. Not only did he promote his new movie “Son” on the show, he also announced that he would be performing on Broadway’s “The Musician” for another two weeks.

On November 5, local time, Gerard Pique appeared in Spain

Pique played his last game at FC Barcelona (he announced his retirement last weekend) and had a passionate kiss with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia.

Didn’t he break up with Shakira, who had been talking for a long time earlier this year, the two have officially signed a custody agreement, and Shakira will move to Miami with the child in early 2023… tsk tsk, man~

On November 7, local time, Shia LaBeouf appeared in Atlanta

Ha, the editor didn’t recognize this makeup at first glance – is this the hero of “Transformers”? ! He’s filming a new movie, megaloopolis, and the black-gold rock-cowboy style is too irritating.

On November 5th, local time, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber appeared in Los Feliz

Beaver and Bieber went to Maru Cafe to drink and bought two cups of coffee to drink. Bieber is mint 🍬 today.

The couple also wore this outfit to the 2022 MLS Cup finals. The kiss was so sweet that they abused the dog.

On November 7, local time, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber appeared in Los Angeles

Young couple shopping at Erewhon Market. Today is a cold hat down jacket cp~ Although holding hands is sweet, it can be seen from the outfit that LA is really cold.

On November 3, local time, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham appeared in West Hollywood

Inhumanity, in the end is the decline of morality or the extinction of humanity! Dabu actually eats ice cream as a street gun wife! It is said that the two are cross-matching couples Look, one is blue and black, and the other is black and blue.

On November 7, local time, Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper appeared in New York

Hey, the two were caught walking the dog together on the street again, handsome men and beauties are indeed eye-catching. Anyway, foreign media are reporting that the two are almost in a complex state. Do you think it’s a pinch?

On November 7, local time, Adam Lambert and Oliver appeared in West Hollywood

When the father and his boyfriend are dating at The Nice Guy restaurant, the two are so close, sweet. He is still rocking smoky makeup as always, Ye Qing is back!

On November 7, local time, Liev Schreiber Hampton appeared in West Hollywood

On the days when Beaver and Bieber were wearing padded jackets, Big Brother Levi went shirtless for a winter swim (the whole body was frozen red)… The expression was too serious!

Friends in the comment area, someone wants to hand him a water gun with the editor, wishing him a happy run and play on the beach?

Image source: Visual ChinaNetwork

Editor: Stacy

Written by: Rosy

© Poster Fashion