Many locals on the return of the Regional Rally to Bariloche

With several novelties The record of entries for the twentieth edition of the Bariloche Rally closed this Wednesday with 63 confirmedwhich after many years will once again host a Regional test between Friday and Sunday.

The notable response from Bariloche crews was highlighted by the large number of participants who confirmed their presence on the third date of the traditional championship, motivated by the possibility of being at home.

Among the 63 confirmed crews, there are 16 that represent Bariloche. In addition, the presence of a guest stands out from Chile, which will be competed in the R5 category. To them will be added the main figures that the Regional has in its different classes.

Of all the pairs that will say present on the return to the Andean city, the presence of an R5. This is Julio Ibarra Tejerina, who will be presented with a Renault Clío. While in the Group N-2, there will be 19; in Class A-7, 7; on the A-6, 21; on the N-1, 10, and on the A-1, 4.

The locals that confirmed their presence are David Abril, Federico Goriziano, Facundo Galvani, Ramiro Douglas, Santiago Bavastro, Lucas Bravo, Miguel Radomich, Gonzalo Cid, Maximiliano Pujato Galli, Juan P. Ferraro, Jonathan Bastidas, Franco Molina, Daniel Llanos and Oscar Simón.



