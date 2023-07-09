Marisela Delights Fans at Juárez Fair with Stunning Performance

Title: Marisela Mesmerizes Fans at Juárez 2023 Fair with Unforgettable Performance

Juarez City.- Owner of the stage and of stunning and intact beauty, Marisela pleased the border public that was delivered to her on the penultimate day of the Juárez 2023 Fair.

A night in which successes and more successes paraded, the product of a fruitful career that began more than 35 years ago, when the Californian interpreter rose to fame.

“The Iron Lady” went on stage at the fair located on Avenida de Las Torres just at midnight, where hundreds of fans were already waiting for her, who did not stop singing for the two hours that the show lasted.

With the excellent accompaniment of a highly integrated band, the blonde sang “Y ahora te vas”, the first of several that sounded at the concert authored by Marco Antonio Solís.

She continued “Alone with my loneliness” and that was when she took the opportunity to greet the people of Juarez who responded to her call.

“How is my beautiful public from Juárez? Kisses to everyone. I love you,” said the singer.

Later, in an evening of memories and confessions, she shared that Marco Antonio Solís taught her many things, “that’s why now I’m an iron lady.” That said, she performed one of her biggest hits.

With “Completely yours” the public was still captivated by her voice and figure, fitted in a tight green dress.

“If they ask me which is my favorite, I’ll tell them that this is it and I want my iron ladies to accompany me to sing it to that man,” he said before releasing “My problem.”

The night continued between songs and love lessons. Marisela displayed technique and scenic mastery when interpreting “Enamorada y herida”, “Antes de te vayas” (by El Buki), and “El chico aquel”.

She sang “Si quieres verme llorar” by Lisa López – she had sung it since she was 12 years old and already with norteño accompaniment she did the same with “Me caí de la nube” by Chalino Sánchez and “La basurita” by Beatriz Adriana.

The concert would not have been complete without obligatory songs like “I can’t forget him” or “Without him”. Fortunately, “The Iron Lady” excelled when singing them.

Marisela’s exceptional performance left the audience longing for more, cementing her status as one of the most accomplished and talented performers of her generation. With an electrifying stage presence and an unmatched vocal prowess, she proved once again why her music continues to resonate with fans after all these years.

As the Juarez 2023 Fair draws to a close, Marisela’s unforgettable concert will remain etched in the memories of all those fortunate enough to have witnessed her mesmerizing performance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

