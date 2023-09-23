Mexican Star Peso Pluma Cancels Concert Tour Dates Amidst Threats in Tijuana

Mexican Star Peso Pluma Cancels Concert Tour Dates Amid Threats in Tijuana

MEXICO CITY – Peso Pluma, the popular Mexican artist known for his songs touching upon drug trafficking and controversial topics, has been forced to cancel additional dates on his concert tour after receiving threats in the city of Tijuana.

On Thursday night, concert promoter Music Vibe MX took to Instagram to announce the cancellation of upcoming concerts in Culiacán, Querétaro, León, Puebla, and Acapulco. These shows were scheduled between October 29 and November 10.

“For those who purchased their tickets online through the FunTicket platform, no action will be necessary since the refund will be applied automatically in the next 30 calendar days,” mentioned Music Vibe in their post. “We appreciate your understanding at this time and regret any inconvenience this cancellation may cause.”

Peso Pluma still has upcoming dates in Jalisco and Nuevo León states, as well as a highly anticipated concert planned for November 11 at the packed Foro Sol in Mexico City.

Concerns arose last week when threatening banners directed towards the Mexican star began appearing in Tijuana, near the border with the United States. Authorities in the state of Baja California confirmed the arrest of a man who was attempting to manipulate one of these banners.

The Associated Press reached out to Peso Pluma’s representatives for comment on the matter but has not yet received a response.

At the age of 24, Peso Pluma has gained significant popularity with multiple songs addressing drug trafficking, weapons, and drugs. Despite the threats and cancellations, the artist has continued to perform, showcasing his resilience and dedication.

As the situation develops, fans are hoping for a resolution and the safe continuation of Peso Pluma’s tour.