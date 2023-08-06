Michael Jackson’s Narrow Escape: How the King of Pop Avoided the 9/11 Attack

Title: Michael Jackson’s Close Call: How the King of Pop Avoided the 9/11 Attacks

Subtitle: Singer’s late-night conversation with his mother saved his life during the tragic events in New York City

Introduction:

In a shocking revelation from Michael Jackson’s brother, Jermaine Jackson, it has come to light that the pop icon narrowly escaped becoming another victim of the devastating 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City. Jackson’s late-night conversation with his mother changed his plans, allowing him to stay alive without even realizing it at the time.

Tour Concludes as Tragedy Strikes:

Following the conclusion of his successful tour, Michael Jackson had scheduled a business meeting in one of the Twin Towers on the morning of September 11. However, due to a late-night phone call with his mother, he fell asleep and missed the fatal appointment. Little did he know that this minor change in plans would prove to be a life-saving decision.

The Encounter with Fate:

Unbeknownst to Jackson’s family, the Twin Towers were targeted by Al Qaeda terrorists on that fateful day. As news of the attacks started spreading, his mother called him in the morning, ensuring he was safe at his hotel. Michael, tearfully grateful, thanked her, saying, “Mother, I’m fine, thanks to you. You kept me up talking so late that I fell asleep and missed my appointment.”

Claims and Controversies:

Michael Jackson’s life has always been shrouded in unverifiable theories and rumors, and this incident was no exception. One conspiracy theory suggests that Jackson received a call from a friend in Saudi Arabia who warned him about the attacks. Allegedly, he concocted the story of falling asleep to avoid getting involved. However, such claims remain unproven.

The Great Escape:

Numerous tales circulated about Jackson’s actions after escaping the tragedy. The most flamboyant one claimed that he immediately rented a vehicle to rescue his friends, Liz Taylor and Marlon Brando, who were also in New York. Supposedly, they embarked on a long journey together, stopping at McDonald’s and KFC along the way. However, Liz Taylor later denied this account, stating that she stayed in New York to care for Debbie Reynolds.

The Canceled Film:

The alleged escape by car featuring Michael Jackson, Marlon Brando, and Elizabeth Taylor was even adapted into a film called “Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon.” However, the movie, starring Joseph Fiennes as Jackson, sparked controversy due to a white actor playing the King of Pop. Following criticism from Michael’s family members, including daughter Paris and nephew Taj, the film was abruptly canceled.

Conclusion:

Michael Jackson’s encounter with fate on September 11, 2001, averted what could have been a tragic end for the King of Pop. Although some conspiracy theories have circulated, his late-night conversation with his mother and subsequent missed appointment saved his life. The escape story that emerged afterward remains disputed, but the impact this harrowing experience had on Jackson’s own life and music is immeasurable.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

