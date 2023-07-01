Mindong Light Culture Benefits the People: A Vibrant Performance in Chengnan Town

Ningde City Hosts “Mindong Light Culture Benefits the People” Performance in Jinshetou Village

Southeast Net, Ningde, June 30th – On the evening of June 30th, the Ningde City Bureau of Culture and Tourism, in collaboration with the New Era Civilization Practice Institute of Chengnan Town, Jiaocheng District, hosted the “Mindong Light Culture Benefits the People” performance in Jinshetou Village, Chengnan Town.

The event showcased a series of wonderful theatrical programs such as “Flowers Blooming on the Moshang” and “Summer in a Small Town”. The performances attracted hundreds of villagers and tourists who were seeking relief from the summer heat. The timing of the event also coincided with the upcoming anniversary of the founding of the Party.

Various performances including the duet “Sing Folk Songs for the Party Again”, the flute solo “Party, Dear Mother”, and the song “Leader” by the Ningde City She Nationality Song and Dance Troupe resonated in the midsummer night sky. These performances celebrated the Party and the motherland, using a popular art form that resonated with the masses. The show expressed infinite love and best wishes for the Party, presenting a heartfelt gift for the Party’s birthday while enriching the cultural life of the villagers.

Citizens were delighted by the performance. Ms. Yang, a local resident, expressed her excitement, saying, “My child just came here for summer vacation, and I didn’t expect to see such a wonderful cultural performance. The program combined popular elements and local characteristics. I hope to see more of these shows in the future.”

According to the relevant person in charge of the Chengnan Town Government, “Jinshetou Village is an important window to spread the ‘Light of Eastern Fujian.’ Since 2021, the village has focused on integrating culture and tourism by leveraging its location advantages. It has actively developed as a ‘city corner, a future fishing village’ and created red engine demonstration sites such as the Golden Snakehead Food Street and the Golden Snakehead Cultural and Creative Park. These landmarks have become popular cultural and tourism destinations in Jiaocheng District.”

Golden Snakehead Village has now become an important place for citizens to enjoy a slow-paced life, cultural tourism, and leisure activities.

Looking ahead, in 2023, Ningde City aims to continue and innovate the “Light of Eastern Fujian Culture Benefiting the People” performance model. The city plans to integrate its art groups, literary associations, literary and art volunteers, and other resources, mobilizing thousands of rural cultural teams and tens of thousands of cultural backbones. The goal is to carry out the art exhibition of “thousands of performances in thousands of homes, and literary stars all over eastern Fujian.” The city hopes to cultivate fixed cultural performance spots and build a flowing artistic landscape that will expand the coverage of culture, benefiting the people. This will ensure that culture reaches the countryside, and the support for art becomes deeper, wider, and more effective. The city envisions the sparks of literature and art in eastern Fujian spreading all over the country, integrating into the countryside, beautifying the whole society, and becoming a new window to spread the “light of eastern Fujian”, a platform for cultural benefits to the people, and a new highland for literary and artistic creation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

