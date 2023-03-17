MYSTIC CIRCLE

Archdemon

(Black Metal | Death Metal) Label: Fireflash Records

Formt: (LP)

Release: 17.03.2023

Mystic Circle A logical continuation and further development of the previous album, more detailed and leading more into the world of horror. The satanic, demonic themes got combined with mystical legends of old stories that will make your blood run cold. Musically this is evoked with new and darker sounds and samples as well as classic heavy metal parts

Just 13 months after their surprising comeback, the Melodic Black-Deather lay the groundwork MYSTIC CIRCLE from Germany already with “Erzdämon”. The ninth album in 30 years – let’s just ignore the resolutions in between – the two gentlemen deliver an exciting and entertaining album of extremes.

The title track breaks in surprisingly melodic and modern and yet the origins of the 90s are omnipresent. Fat Death Metal beats meet Black Metal melodies and hoarse vocals, but somehow there is also some Power Metal (?!) in the riffing. Aaarrrgon Blackwar and Graf von Belzebub underline the opener with light orchestration and make you want more. But that’s not all, because it also seems a bit folky, the drums vary enormously and the dynamic crusher is simply very catchy, rather than letting us go with church sounds. But we are not left alone for long, because the angry, intense and yet atmospheric “From Hell” is the program immediately afterwards. One might think BELPHEGOR got some songwriting help from CRADLE OF FILTH fetched and successfully created a sinister bastard of Death and Black.

And so the two Germans skilfully lead with their very own form of extreme metal through the compositions, which are equipped with haunting melodies and gimmicks, but which are just bursting with anger, power and brutality. So “The Scarecrow” is damn intense and haunting, offers all kinds of vocals straight from hell, a dash of pathos, more traditional metal riffing and also matching solos. Above all, the strong guitar playing wants to be emphasized as well as the tight drumming.

Beelzebub and Blackwar are sure to annoy many a Black Metal fan with “Erzdämon”, but this bold, tight and intense work effortlessly overshadows its predecessor and delivers extremely strong compositions that breathe new life into the genre.

Tracklist „Mystic Circle“:

1. Archdemon (Part 1)

2. From Hell

3. Unholy Trinity

4. The Scarecrow

5. Asmodeus And The Temple Of God

6. Welcome To The Midnight Mass

7. The Mothman

8. Skinwalker

9. The Princess Of The Deadly Sins (Erzdämon Part 2)

Total playing time: 47:42

