Neil Druckmann Releases First Teaser Poster for The Last of Us Season 2
Neil Druckmann Releases First Teaser Poster for The Last of Us Season 2

Neil Druckmann Releases First Teaser Poster for The Last of Us Season 2

The first season of Naughty Dog’s video game adaptation of the same name “The Last of Us” officially ended last week. Neil Druckmann, the game director and creator of the series, released the first teaser poster for the second season, revealing the original video game “The Last of Us” The important character Abby in Part II. Abigail “Abby” Anderson is the biggest villain in “The Last of Us Part II” and one of the two protagonists of this work. Players can control her in the game. She is strong and her signature weapon is a hammer. In the game Be the only target of Ellie’s thirst for vengeance. “The Last of Us” announced its renewal in January, and said last week that “The Last of Us Part II” needs to produce more than one season of content to present a complete story, and the second season alone cannot tell all the stories.

