NIGHT LEGION

Fight Or Fall

(Power Metal)

Label: Massacre Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 30.06.2023

It has been clear for a long time that Australia has more to offer than producing AC/DC clones non-stop and so NIGHT LEGION attract other sides to Sydney with their Heavy/Power Metal. Founded in 2016, the men’s storm and stress was immediate and so the self-titled debut was released the following year, but then there was a shift. Six years later, however, the not unknown band founder Stu Marshall (EMPIRES OF EDEN, SAINT LUCIFER, DEATH DEALER) offers a successful piece of heavy metal and a big step forward including a new singer.

Admittedly, the debut seemed a bit rushed to me, produced mediocrely and therefore also a bit immature. The successor “Fight Or Fall” does that a lot more right, although it also looks like an uncut diamond with numerous corners and edges. But they sound likeable and professional enough to please heavy metal fans of the 80s. A bit of JUDAS PRIEST here, a bit of IRON MAIDEN there, then a few American and German influences and the mix of a successful Hartmetall album is complete.

Neo-fronter Louie Gorgievskie, whom Stu already knew from EMPIRES OF EDEN, but also works with ARKENSTONE and CRIMSONFIRE, may not be Bruce Dickinson, but he knows how to use his voice and, above all, how to sustain tones for a really long time. And so, paired with the instrumental faction that deliver tight rhythms, strong leads and solos and all kinds of gimmicks, he actually manages to satisfy every Heavy Metal heart. When it gets a bit more complex, then the iron maidens beckon in the quiet intros, doomy riffs can also provide variety and a few synths provide relaxation.

Don’t expect big surprises, innovations and revolutions from NIGHT LEGION, but definitely a crisp and catchy piece of Metal that will definitely ignite live. Would love to have more of this!

Tracklist „Fight Or Fall“:

1. The Hounds Of Baskerville

2. Babylon Burns

3. Soaring Into The Black

4. Fight Or Fall

5. At World’s End

6. Beyond The Crimson Dawn

7. Harvest Of Sin

8. The Enemy

9. The Hand Of Death

Total playing time: 39:42

