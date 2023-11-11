OPEN CALL: Academy of Second Modernism – mica

World premieres by female composers on the big stage are still the celebrated exception. Only 2% of the works represented in subscription concerts are by women. At 9%, on average, the maximum proportion of female programming has been reached – but only when it comes to explicitly contemporary concert series. If developments towards equality continue to move at the pace of the past decades, then an equal future will become a long way off.

Vienna is considered the capital of modernity, musically embodied by Arnold Schönberg’s revolutionary sound world. Nevertheless, this modernity remains incomplete: largely Eurocentric, male, elitist.

Die Wiener Festwochentogether with Nuria Schoenberg-Nono as patron, globalize modernity, make it more feminine and throw it into the unbounded

Water of the now. The Second Modernism finally wants to fulfill the promise of modernity as a global platform for women composers in Vienna.

For each of Schönberg’s forgotten or unheard 50 composition students in the past, we invite you Wiener Festwochen in collaboration with the Arnold Schönberg Center From 2024 onwards, contemporary composers from all over the world will be invited – in accordance with Schönberg’s quota of 50 students: ten composers per year over a period of five years.

The invited composers develop strategies for visibility, network and present their own works as initiators of the music and theater landscape of the future. The works are performed by Vienna Sound Forum. goal of Second Modern Academy is the voluntary commitment of cultural institutions, festivals and ensembles in the areas of concert, scenic and performative arts to decisively increase the proportion of music composed by women.

THE APPLICATION IS AIMED AT COMPOSERS* WHO…

… have experience in composing for ensemble, orchestra or music theater and would like to present yourself with a work for a maximum of 12 musicians or artists,

… deal with current, socially relevant developments and tendencies,

… see themselves as sources of inspiration* for new, innovative forms of concert and musical theater,

… draw on a crossover of genres and/or arts (such as performance, fine art, installation, new media) with their work,

… want to develop visibility strategies together with the other invited composers* as part of a two-day workshop.

CRITERIA FOR PERFORMANCE OF THE SUBMITTED WORK:

The work, which is part of the Second Modern Academy performed can be an existing work, a premiere or an excerpt from a longer work. The work proposed for performance should not exceed 20 minutes.

The Klangforum Wien and, if required, specific additional instrumentalists are available for the performance. When composing for ensemble and voice, a maximum of five vocalists must be taken into account. The maximum number of people performing the work is 12 artists.

Specific technical equipment can be borrowed. The implementation must be able to be carried out by a technical person at the Wiener Festwochen and, if necessary, with the support of the composer.

APPLICATION (ONLINE FORM):

Upload the following documents:

1. Short video portrait for introduction/motivation (informal, with handycam etc. The recording is for selection purposes only and will not be published.)

2. CV, contact, link to website

3. At least three meaningful audio examples/links from concert or performance recordings

4. Information about the work for a maximum of 12 musicians/artists, which is available at the Second Modern Academy should be performed (cast, duration, audio and sheet music, if available, information about the piece, special requirements)

The selection is made by an external jury together with the Wiener Festwochen. Deadline for entries is this 28. November 2023.

The costs of travel and accommodation as well as a fee for participation in the Second Modern Academy are provided.

If you have any questions, please contact Jana Beckmann (j.beckmann@festwochen.at)

Share this: Facebook

X

