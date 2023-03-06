In keeping with the good level he showed last year in the First National, now striker Pablo Vegetti remains firm facing the rival goal in the Professional League.

The striker was not weighed down by the change in category and has been the author of the first four goals that Belgrano scored on his return to the First Division.

And with the penalty that he scored this Monday in Sarandí against Arsenal, he reached 54 shouts with the “Pirata” shirt.

THE PIRATE HIT ⚽⚡ Pablo Vegetti changed the penalty for a goal and Belgrano wins in Sarandí 1-0.#LPFxTNTSports pic.twitter.com/NMBRYPMfC6 — TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) March 6, 2023

In this way, Vegetti equaled César Pereyra in the third place of the historical scorers of the Alberdi club in AFA.

The list is led by the current president Luis Fabián Artime (94), followed by Abel Blasón (58).

On the other hand, Vegetti is already one of the 20 players with the most goals in the history of Belgrano, from 1905 to date.

