Palace Skateboards and Crocs Unveil New Collaborative Collection for 2023 Autumn Series

Palace Skateboards and Crocs Collaborate to Release New Joint Series

In an unexpected collaboration, Palace Skateboards and Crocs have teamed up once again to create a new joint series. The collaboration was announced yesterday, and fans of both brands eagerly await the release of the complete catalog.

The series is centered around the Mellow Clog shoe model and will offer two color options – “Brown & Bone” and “Celery”. The design of the shoes features unique lines throughout, with the word “Palace” printed repeatedly. Notably, the classic Tri-Ferg logo is also featured on the footbed, adding to the overall identity of the shoes.

This collaboration is part of Palace Skateboards’ 2023 autumn series, which is set to launch in the second week of August. Fans can get their hands on these new products through various channels. Starting from August 11, the items will be available for purchase on the official Palace Skateboards website and at Dover Street Market stores and websites in Los Angeles and London. The joint series will then be launched on Palace Japan and Palace_Skateboards WeChat applets on August 12. Finally, the highly-anticipated Crocs joint series will officially debut on August 15.

Fans and enthusiasts are urged to keep an eye out for these exciting releases. The Palace Skateboards and Crocs collaboration is sure to offer unique and stylish footwear options that will appeal to both skateboarders and fashion enthusiasts alike. Mark your calendars and be ready to grab a pair of these limited edition shoes when they hit the market.