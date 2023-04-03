The outdoor lifestyle brand Penfield China officially released the 2023 summer series. The series draws inspiration from the popular summer sport – stand-up paddle boarding, and combines the concept of the brand “FOR LIFE IN THE OPEN” to bring a new collection that is both comfortable to wear and interesting in design. series of clothing. Stand up paddle boarding (SUP) is a water sport that originated in Hawaii, USA. It is not only easier to learn than surfing, but also allows the skater to stand up and have a wider view to enjoy the beautiful scenery of the lake and the sea while strengthening the body. . This season’s catalog goes deep into the coconut grove, on a boat, and experiences a different communication with nature while gliding freely.

As for the design, whether it is the selection and typesetting of American retro tones, or the use of durable water-repellent and quick-drying fabrics, this series highlights the colors and functional designs that are exclusive to the brand’s summer. While satisfying the convenience of daily life and sports, it creates the unique outdoor American retro style of Penfield China. In addition, the printed pattern is closely related to the theme of stand-up paddle surfing, combined with the image of “bear”, showing more interesting design details. It is reported that the modified series will be officially released on the designated channel of Penfield China from April 7th, and interested friends should not miss it.