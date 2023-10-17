Pettenon Cosmetics reorganizes and accelerates in the United States and Asia

Listen to the audio version of the article

«During 2023, Pettenon Cosmetics underwent a major corporate reorganization which led to a redefinition of the consolidation perimeter and guaranteed control of two companies considered particularly relevant and strategic for the development of the business. With the growth of the market in Italy and the development of activities in international markets, the company expects to confirm double-digit growth also for 2023 and to reach 180 million euros in turnover”: the speaker is Luigi Ambrosini (in the photo) new CEO of Pettenon Cosmetics, a company that operates in the hair & skincare sectors.

Ambrosini assumed his role starting from 1 October. Over the course of his career he has held professional roles in Italy, Europe and the United States, until reaching the top of Abbott Italia, of which he has been president and CEO for the last eight years. The entry of the new manager marks a decisive moment in the growth strategy of the Venetian company with a clear focus on innovation and diversification of product lines. Luigi Ambrosini will lead the company in its expansion on both the national and international markets, with particular attention to the US and Asian markets. The strategic plan includes the opening of new branches in key markets and the expansion of production capacity through targeted acquisitions. The Pettenon group also aims to achieve B-Corp certification.

«International expansion is a crucial part of our strategy – explains the CEO -. We will focus carefully on key markets, starting with the USA, where the haircare industry has shown a notable post-Covid recovery and continues to offer promising growth prospects. Additionally, we will closely monitor Asian markets, especially those with growing demand for cosmetic products. We are also strengthening our commercial presence in Europe, focusing efforts on Spain, France, Germany and the UK, where our professional brands are gaining market share and relevance among the most important customers.”

He adds: «Our strategic plan focuses on focus, innovation and diversification of product lines, as well as opening new subsidiaries in key markets and expanding production capacity through targeted acquisitions. Furthermore, we are committed to putting our vision of sustainable development into practice. This means we are investing in the protection of the environment and the well-being of the communities in which we operate. As a Benefit Company since 2021, we are actively working to obtain B-Corp certification.”

