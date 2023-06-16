Preview of At.Kollektive Season 03 collection by Kiko Kostadinov

At.Kollektive is a creative design department initiated by ECCO Leather, a well-known leather supplier, not limited to fashion or footwear, furniture and other fields. A product of a tripartite relationship at the source of inspiration.

As one of the invited guests of the Season 03 series, Kiko Kostadinov, a popular designer from Bulgaria, recently showed the first wave of limited works for At.Kollektive through Instagram. Bags; in addition, this guest lineup also has Nina Christen, Peter Do, Anne Holtrop, etc., which is very exciting.

The At.Kollektive Season 03 collection is expected to be unveiled during Paris Fashion Week on June 23 and 24.