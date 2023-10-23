PUMA Partners with A$AP Rocky to Fuse Streetwear and Motorsports in New Collaboration

PUMA Partners with Formula 1, Appoints A$AP Rocky as Creative Director

PUMA, the renowned sportswear brand, has announced its official partnership with Formula 1. This long-term licensing agreement allows PUMA to exclusively produce and sell apparel, footwear, and merchandise related to the exhilarating racing sport. In an effort to merge streetwear and motorsports, PUMA has recently appointed A$AP Rocky as the creative director for this collaboration.

CEO Arne Freundt revealed that the initial line of the joint venture will be launched at the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix scheduled for the end of November. This exclusive collection, titled PUMA x F1, will feature limited edition accessories and clothing. A$AP Rocky, the face of the campaign, can be seen sporting a sleek black tracksuit, racing gloves, and the eye-catching PUMA Inhale sneakers in red, orange, and white.

Looking ahead to next year, A$AP Rocky will be designing a capsule collection which will be intertwined with the 2024 F1 season. The rapper-turned-designer will also be responsible for organizing live events at every race and overseeing the marketing strategies for each edition. As the partnership progresses towards the 2025 season, PUMA plans to grant A$AP Rocky even more creative control, allowing him to provide direction and input on the production of racing uniforms, fan apparel, and fashion-forward collections.

Expressing his excitement about this groundbreaking collaboration, A$AP Rocky stated, “I’m really happy that an industry that was once very traditional and conservative is ready to open up and explore new things, especially when it comes to fashion.”

With PUMA’s rich history of innovation and Formula 1’s unparalleled excitement, this partnership aims to redefine the intersection of sports, style, and performance. Stay tuned for the much-anticipated release of the PUMA x F1 collection, set to captivate both motorsport enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike.

