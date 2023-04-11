A group of militants from the Radical Civic Union demanded through a document that the territorial leaders be included in the “formulas that work”, as a guarantee that the programmatic proposal of Together for Change will have a gender perspective.

“In the fight for representation, occupying places is not enough. It is necessary to defend the interests of an equality agenda with a gender perspective, to be gender aware so that in practice the implementation of policies that respond to needs and that represent progress in equality and equity is real,” he says. the document that bears the signature of several leaders of provincial radicalism.

In this sense, they say that the role of radical women within Juntos por el Cambio is to “provide coherence”, so that women are the ones who “take care of providing guarantees to the women of Cordoba to live free of violence, to access health services without discrimination, to a labor market in which there is no wage gap”.

They advocate that “teachers, nurses, and housewives enjoy labor protections, and that their salaries match the importance of their tasks; mothers should not be afraid of letting their children travel in the city; and education is the reinsurance of freedom and allows the incorporation in the productive processes”.

That is why they maintain that it cannot be men who carry out the policies of the feminist agenda, for which they demand “coherence” to “add politically and territorially (women) to the formulas that work.”

“Inequality cannot be solved simply with a greater number or a greater role for women. A proposal that implies a social transformation is necessary. And the incorporation of the gender perspective in development planning has an impact on men and women, in the exercise of their rights and in the equitable participation in the process and in the distribution of the benefits derived from this transformation. Córdoba urgently requests this transformation,” the document reads.

“Inequality cannot be solved simply with more women or more leadership, a proposal that implies a social transformation is necessary,” argues the group that includes, among other radical leaders, Miriam Acosta, Viviana Pomiglio, Guadalupe Mias, Constanza Córdoba Acosta, Graciela Bisotto, and Adriana Cocchi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

