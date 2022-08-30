Home Entertainment Red Net Night Reading丨If you love, life is cute everywhere, if you hate, life is hateful._Domestic News_News Channel
Use your voice to convey warmth, welcome to listen to Red Net Night Reading, I am Tian Meng, Tian of the field, Meng of the bud.

I like a passage in Feng Zikai’s “Suddenly Bright”: “If you love, life is lovely everywhere. If you hate, life is hateful everywhere. If you grow, you can grow everywhere. If you are grateful, you can always be grateful. Not the world I chose you, but you chose the world.”

Perhaps, we all have our own choices, but we just follow nature and cause and effect unintentionally. Now that we have made a choice, it is best to assume that we are right.

Instead of worrying about the future and regretting the past, it is better to let yourself just experience, just love and be grateful. Even if life is like dust, it is still like years.

Everyone has their own dreams. When we wake up in the morning, we also have plans for one day. Between love and hate, we know how to be grateful. Between the four seasons, we know how to appreciate the scenery. Don’t say we don’t understand. When the time comes, people will naturally understand .

Bai Luomei said: “There is no debt in life. Others pay to you because others are happy; you pay to others because you are willing.”

Live willingly, as long as you see your sincerity and sincerity, the place where you look back is Lingshan. Although we cannot choose life and death; but everyone has a life of love and hate, and everyone has their own poetry and scenery.

See also  Twitch Drop Rewards are here for a limited time! The first wave of PvP Beta test of "Double Attack 2" begins - Teller Report Teller Report

Don’t tangle too much, worrying and swaying about boring sesame little things, it’s a waste of time, you have to know that everyone’s choice is the past that can’t go back, and it’s the best arrangement.

We are walking on the road of life. Success and failure, happiness and difficulties are all our own cause and effect, and the result of our own practice. What we love or hate is actually not important. The most important thing is to have a good attitude.

Today’s Red Net night reading is here, thank you for listening, see you again. Thank you Mr. Zimo for the contribution, welcome to contribute, contribution email: [email protected]

Source: Red Net

Author: Zhang Mengzi Mo Mengwan

Editor: Zhang Li

This article is an original article of the news channel, please attach a link to the original source and this statement for reprinting.

Link to this article: https://news.rednet.cn/content/2022/08/30/11770865.html

