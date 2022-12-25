(Hong Kong news on the 23rd) (Hua Ge) and supermodel love daughter （ ) celebrated his 18th birthday a few days ago. Due to the gradual relaxation of the recent epidemic prevention restrictions and Ella’s 18th birthday, he recently booked out an Italian restaurant in Central and invited friends to hold a birthday party for Ella. last very special 。

Ella inherits her mother’s supermodel 9 head-to-body ratio and has a perfect figure. She has a height of 180cm and a pair of long legs of 110cm! On the day of the party, the birthday star girl appeared in a fiery red short skirt. She was very excited to take a photo with her parents hugging her left and right, so she didn’t take pictures as a souvenir.In this regard, Qiqi said that her daughter took the initiative to ask for a very special birthday gift: “Ella is born with thick and thick eyebrows, but I don’t allow her to trim them. She told me Wanting to trim her eyebrows properly, she asked a makeup artist to fulfill her birthday wish. “

In addition to celebrating his daughter’s birthday, Ren Dahua also took special time to travel to the Maldives with his wife and daughter. The three of them enjoyed water sports under the sun and the beach. They also lived in a unique water villa and had a hot Christmas. They are expected to return on the 29th. Countdown to the New Year in Hong Kong.

Although the environment in the Maldives is pleasant, Qiqi feels that the transportation is inconvenient, so she does not consider buying a property there. At the same time, Ella will enter university next year, and will continue to focus on her studies, and will take up modeling jobs in her spare time. In this regard, Qiqi is grateful to her daughter for being well-behaved, friendly to others, good-natured, and diligent in studying, and inheriting her father’s merits, which is the greatest gratification.