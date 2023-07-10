Title: Rikkie Valerie Kollé Makes History as First Transgender Winner of Miss Netherlands

Subtitle: Kollé to Represent the Netherlands at Miss Universe in El Salvador

Rikkie Valerie Kollé has shattered barriers and made history by becoming the first transgender contestant to be crowned Miss Netherlands. The 22-year-old model and actress, who is already a symbol of the LGBTQ+ community, emerged as the winner during the prestigious pageant held this Saturday.

Selected by a panel of judges who recognized her for her strong background and clear mission, Kollé will now have the opportunity to participate in the upcoming Miss Universe competition in El Salvador. She will follow in the footsteps of Ángela Ponce, a Spanish contestant who made headlines by winning Miss Spain in 2018, becoming the first trans woman to compete in the renowned beauty pageant.

Kollé’s journey is one of resilience and self-discovery. Beginning her transition at the age of eight, she changed her name at 11 and officially declared herself a woman. At 16, she started hormone therapy and eventually underwent sex reassignment surgery. Throughout her transformative journey, Kollé received unwavering support from her family.

The current Miss Universe, R’Bonney Nola Gabriel, had the honor of crowning Kollé during the coronation ceremony. The young model has become a prominent figure within the LGBTQ+ community and has openly shared her story on social media platforms. In her posts, she has described the challenges she faced, enduring ridicule and humiliation. However, the constant support from her loved ones helped her find strength during these difficult moments.

“I think I was born in the wrong body. I was born little Rik, but I wanted to be big Rikkie,” Kollé expressed. “The transition from a man to a woman became something that made me feel at home, and a transgender woman too.”

Kollé’s victory signifies a significant step forward for transgender inclusivity and representation in the beauty pageant industry. By breaking down barriers, she is opening doors for future generations to embrace their true selves and challenge societal norms.

This historic win is a testament to the progress society is making towards greater acceptance and understanding of transgender individuals. As Kollé prepares to represent the Netherlands on the global stage at Miss Universe, she brings with her a powerful message of resilience, empowerment, and the importance of staying true to oneself.

