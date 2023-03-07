The President of the Supreme Court of Justice, Horace Rosatti, he responded to Alberto Fernández after the strong criticism in his speech in the Legislative Assembly. “We knew what the weather could bewe were convinced that we We do not have to let ourselves be won by sympathy or antipathy“, said.

interviewed by Joaquin Morales Sola on your show from the plain which is issued by TN, The president of the highest court spoke in the middle of the political trial promoted by the Frente de Todos: “We knew what the weather could bebut we were convinced that we we don’t have to let ourselves win nor for passion neither by sympathy nor by antipathybecause we express an institutional representation”.

“I’m going to give a personal answer, but also institutional. When we received the invitation, the four ministers of the Court talked about how our representation would be. The four of us decided to be president and vice”Rosati said.

Asked if they thought about leaving the venue after Alberto Fernández’s criticism, he replied: “We don’t plan on retiring. we look at each other with Rosenkrantz, but no. It would have been a triumph of subjectivity over the objectivity expressed by the institution we represent.”

Rosenkrantz and Rosatti in the Legislative Assembly.

In this sense, he explained how he believes the Supreme Court should work: “If the country’s main court made its decisions based on affection or disaffection, what could a retiree, a worker or a businessman who wants to establish an industry in the country expect or who wants to make an investment”.

“After having requested the action of the Court, it is not possible to say that ‘it is not competent because this is a matter of a political nature’, it is a contradiction because They knock on the door asking for justice and then they say that we are not empowered to do so”Rosati said.

“If I had a case in Court and I considered that you are guilty, no matter how much praise you give me every day, I would not change my criteria. And if I considered that you are innocent, No matter how much he criticized me every day, I would not change my criteria. That is how we must handle ourselves and that is how we are handling ourselves in this context,” he assured.

Drug violence in the country

On the other hand, he also gave his opinion on the advance of drug trafficking in the country: “He had said that the main problem in Argentina was going to be drug trafficking in three or four years, but the deadlines were shortened.”

For Rosatti, the problem has to be approached from different perspectives and stated: “The same criminal procedure code does not apply; in some provinces drug dealing and drug trafficking are separated. There should be an articulated approach there.”

“That is not happening now and one sees that crime is organized, but the way to combat it is not and politics must solve it,” he said in statements to the channel All News (TN).

Rosatti affirmed that “here a clear political vocation must be expressed and that all the parties involved are articulated”, while considering: “I believe that in this way they will fight seriously.”

