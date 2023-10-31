Home » Salma Hayek Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry: Remembering a Special Bond
Salma Hayek Pays Emotional Tribute to Matthew Perry

Salma Hayek took to Instagram on Monday to remember her “special bond” with the late actor Matthew Perry in a heartfelt tribute. Perry, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom “Friends,” tragically passed away at the age of 54 on October 28 at his Los Angeles home.

Hayek expressed her shock and sadness upon hearing the news, stating that it took her a couple of days to process the deep grief. She reflected on the unique connection that comes from sharing dreams with someone and working together to achieve them.

The actress also shared a touching moment from last year when Perry mentioned his love for their film “Fools Rush In” on his Instagram stories. In his post, he referred to it as one of his best movies. Hayek posted a screenshot of Perry’s original message, accompanied by old photos of the two of them together.

“Feel Rush In,” released in 1997, was a romantic comedy that starred Hayek and Perry as a couple who find themselves married after a one-night stand leads to an unexpected pregnancy. The film holds a special place in both their hearts, with Perry even mentioning it in his memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” published in 2022.

Hayek concluded her tribute by expressing her gratitude for the significant moment they shared, filled with nostalgia and appreciation. She bid farewell to Perry, acknowledging that he had gone too soon but assuring him that his silliness, perseverance, and beautiful heart will always be cherished. She ended by saying, “Goodbye, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you.”

