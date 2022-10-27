This season, Salomon teamed up with RANRA, the fashion functional brand headed by fashion designer Arnar Már Jónsson, and with the theme of sustainable design aesthetics, the high-performance shoe Salomon Cross Pro was injected with natural materials and natural dyeing processes. This time, the co-branded shoes continue to use the Salomon Cross Pro as the blueprint, and are still equipped with Contagrip™ outsole technology to ensure wear resistance and superior grip. The upper is made of Ventile waterproof canvas, with natural rubber and high-quality leather. The fixed belt part of the quick lacing system is made of natural suede material, which further enhances the texture of the whole pair of shoes.

RANRA (aka Arnar Már Jónsson), founded in London by designers Arnar Már Jónsson and Luke Stevens, is a sustainable fashion brand. RANRA is known for its natural dyeing process and is good at extracting the purest plant dyes in nature, and the subtle creamy off-white hue presented in the Cross Pro shoe this time is the signature color of RANRA. In this cooperation with Salomon, RANRA’s environmental protection concept and flexible use of natural tones are fully reflected.

Most of the uppers of the joint shoe Cross Pro are made of Ventile material. RANRA extracts the color of Elftingar (Equisetum, Equisetum), a plant picked by hand from Iceland, through traditional methods, and then uses a natural dyeing process to achieve tone and texture. The unique variation of each pair is unique. It is worth mentioning that the upper of the Cross Pro does not use any glue, but is replaced by the traditional stitching process. While retaining the functional requirements of technical shoes, it also highlights the environmental protection function and classical craftsmanship. more textured.

It is reported that the Salomon Cross Pro For RANRA Turtledove/Rai will be released on November 5th through Salomon dealers and on November 12th at all Salomon offline stores.