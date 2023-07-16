“Saying goodbye is growing up”

We are born with an organism, with a certain function. A body; it is one that develops as the experience with the environment is constituted. We have genetics, offered by our ancestors and the combination of both parents. Our daily life, the place where we live and its characteristics, do the same to transform us, at the same time that we modify our environment.

How aware are we of this? We fulfill obligations without stopping to observe our being.

Observing is that. Simply. Don’t judge, don’t question. Recognize, look.

Perhaps, if we recognize our air, our body, unique as fingerprints, It would not take so much external consumption.



How much junk are our days filled with? Food scrap, but also general consumption such as: what do I read and what of all that makes me grow or contaminates me. What do I eat? What ties stimulate me in life and which ones intoxicate me? Because?

wonder without questioning or waiting for an immediate response is the current challenge.

Something that, in personal opinion, some young people ask us in their “not to do”.

Those young people who wonder without the possibility of acting. Those who reveal themselves to the system but fail to raise a new one.

Perhaps we are going through another pivotal time in which two antagonistic systems coincide and are seen: doing compulsively and not doing systematically. Both at their ends suffer. One for not being able to stop, the other, on the contrary.

Would finding the middle ground be the balance? The healthiest state?

To make it, to find that path and walk itwe have to know that we have two allies, generally despised or rejected. Frustration and mourning. I’ll try to expand it and be clear.

When we need or want to make a change, it often creates fear or fear. Fear is the red that paralyzes us, while fear gives us the yellow of caution. Green would be doing and doubts begin. And if it’s not what I want? What if it goes wrong and then I suffer? What if I lose time?

When adulthood crosses us, we know that if there is something it teaches, it is mistakes and frustration. However, living with her, even for a short time, is uncomfortable. It takes us out of our place of comfort, known. Adapting to a new model, whatever it may be, including taking on a new habit, implies saying goodbye to a previous model, killing something that accompanied us. The death, even of a belief, makes us feel a little naked, without defenses that accompanied us until that moment of change.

“Saying goodbye is growing up” Gustavo Cerati tells us eternally and I agree, accompany him and hug him. Saying goodbye to that habit, link, thought or action that for some reason does not do us good, makes us grow, therefore, life takes over us and moves us directly towards an evolution, so linked to independence.

Laura Collavini

