[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 01, 2023]On the afternoon of December 31, Mr. Li, a new immigrant from mainland China who had been in the United States for less than half a year, took his family to watch Shen Yun New Era Art Troupe perform at the Center for the Performing Arts in San Jose, California. for the Performing Arts). He said excitedly that Shen Yun is a clear stream, spreading ideals and beliefs on the world stage, which is very inspiring.

Li Jianchao, a new immigrant from the mainland: “My feeling is that my heart is very excited, and then I am full of this kind of gratitude. I think I am very grateful to Shen Yun Performing Arts for bringing us such an artistic feast.”

Mr. Li, an immigrant from mainland China, heard about Shen Yun a long time ago. He was very happy to finally have the opportunity to watch the show live on the recommendation of a friend.

Li Jianchao: “I think this is a kind of beautiful aspect of Chinese classical traditional culture, and the good aspect is a regression. I can only say it is a regression. I think there is such a thing in Chinese history. I think the traditional virtues, theism and reverence are good. The modern atheism, I think, is a kind of suppression of this traditional culture, and I don’t think it’s good.”

He was amazed by Shen Yun’s presentation of the traditional culture before the Communist Party.

Li Jianchao: “I’m actually very proud. Whether it is foreigners or foreigners, they can see such a vigorous and upward spirit in China, a kind of strength. From martial arts and dance, they can feel it. Chinese traditional culture is actually very beautiful. I don’t think this kind of culture should be allowed to disappear.”

The program reflecting Falun Gong practitioners’ resistance to the persecution brought back memories for him.

Li Jianchao: “I paid attention to Falun Gong when I was about ten years old, but after the official media in mainland China carried out a demonized propaganda about him, I felt very regretful. Their suppression of this kind of people with beliefs, I am It feels very inappropriate.”

He hopes that Shen Yun can convey hope to more people.

Li Jianchao: “I am very grateful to Shen Yun for such a stage. They can still maintain such a clear stream in this world, and continue to stick to their ideals and beliefs to spread. I find it very inspiring. I hope they will persevere! “

NTDTV’s San Francisco reporter station interviewed and reported