Silverburn – Self Induced Transcendental Annihilation

In the long, bleak lockdown winter of 2020, James Isaac (Taint, Hark) began his solo journey, bringing fresh ideas and gritty intensity to the core-heavy stoner-sludge sound of his other bands. Two and a half years later the material was ready, recorded and is now being toured live as a trio. Silverburnthe name of Isaac’s playground, shows the debut „Self Induced Transcendental Annihilation“how insane, wacky and yet mesmerizing music can actually be.

It starts with the opening thunder of “Annihilation”, which overturns itself in the starting box, causes chaos and with its riff-heavy disruptive fire is reminiscent of the metallically intricate hardcore veterans Botch – a reference that will come up again and again. However, there is no pure math madness on this record, as the powerful “Formless Atomization Of Omniscient Particulate” demonstrates immediately afterwards. Classic sludgecore riffs push forward again and again and reveal Isaac’s musical DNA, the confused and at the same time powerful approach goes through several wacky instances in these four minutes.

Shrill, sharp-edged, foaming: “The Unrelenting Will Of Boundless Immortality” not only has an exciting title, but is also incredibly nasty, downright malicious. The frontal, razor-sharp approach inflicts pain before the tempo slacks off and the mangy groove collides with core aggression. A similar attempt is made on “Pain Body (Torn From Auric Field)”, a constant stumbling and stuttering, tense and yet somehow gripping. The piercing, guttural shouts dissect everything with growing enthusiasm.

After a good half hour it’s over again, and that’s enough. Silverburn deliver, even if you first have to get used to this crazy, post-apocalyptic, hectic and at the same time resigned world. “Self Induced Transcendental Annihilation” actually fits perfectly as a title, because a certain self-destruction, which at the same time seems like it’s from another planet, constantly resonates in these chaotic sludgecore scenarios. Isaacs hits the bull’s eye, bringing the sound of Botch and company into the here and now, while at the same time finding their very own, pleasantly different approach.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 08/11/2023

Available through: MSH Music Group

Bandcamp: silverburnmusic.bandcamp.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/slvrbrn

