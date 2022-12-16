[The Epoch Times, December 16, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) After the Chinese actress Zhang Xinyi shared her family’s experience of being infected with the epidemic, the well-known singer Han Hong also announced that she had been infected.

On December 15, Han Hong posted a video in Moments. In the video, she rarely appeared without makeup, with disheveled hair, tired face, and shortness of breath when speaking. Some netizens exclaimed: Is this Han Hong herself?

Han Hong revealed in the video that she has been infected and it is now the third day. She also mentioned that an “auntie” (housekeeping cleaner) who worked in her home was also “infected” (infected).

Many netizens encouraged Han Hong to “come on”, wishing her a “speedy recovery”.

Han Hong was born in Qamdo, Tibet Autonomous Region in 1971. She graduated from the China Conservatory of Music and the Art Academy of the PLA. In 2009, she served as the deputy head of the Art Troupe of the Political Department of the Air Force. He ended his military career in 2015. In addition to performing arts, Han Hong is keen on public welfare and charity.

Han Hong is not the first star to admit that she is infected with the epidemic.

On December 9, Chinese actress Zhang Xinyi posted on Weibo, sharing the process of three generations and five members of the family being infected with the new crown and recovering.

Zhang Xinyi also shared the treatment method of home isolation, which is to take medicine according to the condition, then drink plenty of boiled water, and keep a calm mind, so that it will improve and recover in about a week.

In a good mood, she also joked in the Weibo comment area that the virus is not that scary, just face it calmly.

Positive patients surge

Recently, in order to restore the economy, the CCP has rapidly lifted the epidemic control, resulting in a surge of patients in various places, large-scale infection of medical staff, and oppression of medical resources.

On December 12, a spokesman for the Beijing Health Commission said at a press conference that 22,000 patients visited fever clinics the day before, 16 times that of a week ago. The number of fever clinics in Beijing increased from 94 to 304.

“China Philanthropist Magazine” reported on the 14th that medical staff in several hospitals said that a large number of medical staff in the hospital are currently infected, and some medical staff with not particularly serious symptoms will bring “yang” to work, otherwise many departments in the hospital will have to stop.

In addition to Beijing, medical runs have also occurred in Dazhou, Sichuan, Wuhan, Hubei, and the main urban area of ​​Chongqing. Netease reported that on the 12th, due to the surge in the number of patients in Xinyang, Henan Province, there were too many people in the clinic for infusions, and citizens had to drive their cars to the door to use “beds” for infusions.

