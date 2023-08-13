Spain-Sweden and Australia-England animate the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The women’s World Cup will have its first champion this year. And perhaps it will be host Australia’s turn.

As co-hosts of the tournament with New Zealand, the Matildas have become the first home team since the United States in 1999 to win a quarterfinal matchup of nine Women’s World Cups. Australia reached the semi-finals for the first time in their history and will meet England on Wednesday for the title challenge.

“I genuinely think this team is capable of achieving something historic,” said Australia coach Tony Gustavsson. “It’s not just by winning games, but because they can inspire the next generation, how they can unite the nation, how they can leave a legacy that goes beyond football.”

England, the European champions, advanced after subduing ascending Colombia 2-1. England also qualified for the semi-finals in 2015 and 2019, but could only console themselves with third and then fourth.

Prior to the Australia-England crossover, Spain also appears for the first time in the semifinals, having to face Sweden in Auckland on Tuesday.

Aside from the 4-0 loss to Japan in the group stage, Spain has been striking throughout the tournament. They were unfazed by an earthquake with an hour to go before the quarterfinal victory against the Netherlands, runners-up in 2019.

“We were so focused on the game that we didn’t feel it,” Spain coach Jorge Vilda said. “The earthquake was Spain.”

Sweden has remained as the team with the highest ranking that is still in the race in the contest, as second. They reached the semi-finals after upsetting an unbeaten Japan team that was the last team with a world title on its books after eliminations from multiple powerhouses in women’s soccer.

“We have the team to climb to the top,” left-back Jonna Andersson said. “And now we are closer.”

SWEDEN-SPAIN

This Swedish team is nicknamed the “golden generation” of women’s soccer in their country, but the Swedes are doubtful about hitting a major international tournament.

They come from leaving the United States and Japan on the road to meet with Spain. Sweden came very close to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo two years ago, but lost to Canada in the final. They have been runners-up in a World Cup and were third on three other occasions.

Spain was the first team to qualify for the semifinals after beating the Netherlands 2-1 after extra time. They could have been satisfied with the pass to the quarterfinals, considering that they had never reached that stage in the two World Cups they previously played. But the Red has taken flight in its third tournament.

“You always dream of a moment like this. We have reached this round for the first time”, said Vilda. “It’s time to celebrate, but we want more.”

Spain and Sweden have never met in a World Cup — Spain didn’t even qualify for the first six editions. They drew 1-1 in a friendly last October in Córdoba, Spain.

AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND

The Matildas advanced after a penalty shootout that required 20 charges, winning 7-6 against France. It was the longest penalty shootout in the tournament’s history. The figure of her was the goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, who missed a penalty with the score 3-3 when finishing against the post.

Sam Kerr, the Australian star who missed the group stage with injury, came off the bench against France and converted his penalty.

And the Australians have also benefited from the emergence of Mary Fowler. The 20-year-old midfielder took the initiative against Kerr’s loss in the first games.

England want to complete a Euro-World Cup double, and coach Sarina Wiegman reckons they will have their hands full.

Wiegman’s only loss in 37 games in charge of England was a 2-0 loss to Australia four months ago. In the semifinals for the third World Cup in a row, the Lionesses must beat the hosts to reach their first final.

“It will be something colossal,” Wiegman predicted of the semifinal.

England comes from winning against a hostile crowd. The majority of the 75,794 fans who witnessed the 2-1 victory over Colombia cheered the South Americans on, and Wiegman indicated that “we are going to experience the same against Australia”.

England star Lauren James will miss her second match in a row due to a suspension she received after being sent off in the round of 16.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

