SSDALEY, a British menswear brand headed by 2022 LVMH Prize winner Steven Stokey-Daley, recently officially launched its 2023 Spring/Summer collection at London Fashion Week. As a creative starting point, explore the story of great-grandfather at sea while offering new insights into queer identities across the male-female binary.

In order to celebrate the sea, this season regards fashion as the carrier of water. Whether it is the asymmetrical details of the tailoring or the sparkling satin fabric, it focuses on interpreting fluidity, emphasizing the freedom and elusiveness of the sea, except that sailors can be seen A large number of elements such as clothing and pirates are integrated into the design, and the impression of the ocean is also extended, focusing on knots, bract-shaped hems similar to air bags, and bags.

Not only that, this time also invited the legendary actor Ian McKellen, who is well-known for his roles in “X-Men”, “Magneto”, “Lord of the Rings” and “Gandalf”, as the opening model, and recited the British poet Alfred Tennyson through his impassioned voice. The collection of poems “The Coming of Arthur” kicked off the big show. Interested readers may wish to browse the photo gallery above to learn more.