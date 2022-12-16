Home Entertainment SUPER JUNIOR’s 11th regular album Vol.2 comes back to LIVE successfully, the first public “Celebrate” group stage show Net Entertainment 2022-12-16 15:19_TOM Entertainment
SUPER JUNIOR's 11th regular album Vol.2 comes back to LIVE successfully, the first public "Celebrate" group stage show

SUPER JUNIOR's 11th regular album Vol.2 comes back to LIVE successfully, the first public "Celebrate" group stage show

Xiuwang Entertainment News,SUPERJUNIOROn the afternoon of December 15th, the regular 11th album Vol.2 “The Road : Celebration- The 11th Album Vol.2” cameback live on the official YouTube and TikTok channelsto communicate with fans.

The nine members of SUPERJUNIOR, who sang the title song “Celebrate” of this album live and started the live broadcast, sent their greetings in a unique state. They read the comments of fans and expressed their warm comeback thoughts.

SUPERJUNIOR, who recently met fans all over the world through the world tour “SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD”, also introduced the current situation of each member one by one. On the personal YouTube channel, Eunhyuk is performing the last performance of “FUERZABRUTA”, and Donghae is performing personal content and starring in the drama “Oh! “Eternal Heart” (transliteration), Ryeowook released a single and performed a local tour in Japan, and Shindong, Kyuhyun, Heechul, and Leeteuk are also widely active through various variety shows.

Regarding “The Road: Celebration- The 11th Album Vol.2” released that day, Eunhyuk and Kyuhyun said, “These songs fit our sensibility, and this is my favorite among the recently released albums.” In fact, the members not only chose “Celebrate”, but all 5 songs were selected as “favorite songs”.

In the comment section of watching the MV of “Celebrate” with fans, they also got a good response. Yesung recalled, “It felt like the moment we met ELF, so I was very moved.” The episodes filmed by the members also made people feel warm.

The Christmas party atmosphere carries over to the mini-games. Team Kyuhyun (Kyuhyun, Heechul, Shindong, Ryeowook, Leeteuk) and Team Eunhyuk (Eunhyuk, Siwon, Donghae, Yesung) played telepathy games “Christmas Miracle”, Heart Kyuhyun won 3-0 in the attack “brain wave game” and the “catch mind” game with paintings. The Eunhyuk team members put on punishment props and performed the final “White Love” performance.

Finally, the members of SUPERJUNIOR expressed their thoughts, “I am very happy to be able to enjoy Christmas with everyone at the end of 2022, and 2023 will bring good luck to everyone.”

Vol.2 ‘The Road : Celebration- The 11th Album Vol.2’, which completed SUPERJUNIOR’s 11th regular album, gave fans a warm year-end gift with messages of love, gratitude, and celebration. After the release of 5 songs including the title song ‘Celebrate’, they have shown their presence on the music charts in Korea and overseas and are loved by fans all over the world.

