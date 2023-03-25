Home Entertainment taken out of context Tomorrow and another tomorrow and another tomorrow
Entertainment

by admin
up: Hokusai’s Great Wave, or in its full name: Under the Wave off Kanagawa, 1830-32
Next, the Great Wave as inspiration:
> Uprisings by Kozyndan – The Great Wave of Bunnies
> Spring 2016 collection by Alena Akhmadullina
> The cover of the book Tomorrow and More Tomorrow and More Tomorrow (also in the translated version).

>>>
Taken out of context: Six quotes fromTomorrow and another tomorrow and another tomorrow / Gabriel Zevin (Translation: Tal Artzi). And this is a reading recommendation with three exclamation marks.

01
“Sam always said that Marx was the luckiest person he had ever met: luck plays for him in love, in business, in his appearance, in life. But as Sadie got to know Marks, she came to the conclusion that Sam was misunderstanding the nature of his good fortune. Marx is lucky because he sees everything as a gift that fell upon him at random.״

02
“Video games don’t make people violent, but maybe they do instill in them the mistaken idea that they can be heroes.”

03
“As a winged creature, you are asked here and there to explain the theory of flight to the wingless. Your usual answer is that it is a combination of Newton’s physics, of strenuous flapping, of weather conditions and anatomy, but the truth is that it is better not to think about the mechanics when flying. Your approach is: Surrender to the air, enjoy the view

04
“Memory, you have understood for a long time, is a game that people with a healthy mind can play all the time, and in the game of memory victory or loss is determined by one criterion: Do you leave the formation of memories to chance, or do you decide to remember?״

05
“If you write from Moare, it will be called: All names are temporary

06
“What is love, after all?” Alabaster said, “if not the irrational urge to abandon our inherent competitiveness and facilitate another person’s journey in life?”

>>>
And if I see a sign in the sky tonight
No one’s gonna tell me it’s a trick of the light

