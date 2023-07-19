Tesla beats everyone: the Model Y is on the roof of Europe. Here are the 10 best-selling models in the first half

MILAN – The European auto market (European Union, EFTA and United Kingdom) continues to run and for the twelfth consecutive month it records significant growth. According to data from ACEA (the European manufacturers’ association), 1,265,678 vehicles were registered in June, 18.7% more than in the same month in 2022. In the first half of the year, 6,588,937 were registered, with an increase of 17.6%.

Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car of the month with 29,764 units, an increase of 104.5% compared to June 2022. First place also in the half-year, having tripled sales to 125,144 units from 40,147 in the same period of the previous year. Let’s not forget that the Tesla Model Y also took first place in March with 46,282 units (+140%) and in the first quarter with 71,683 (+173%).

Acea highlights that in June the share of electric cars reached 16.5% (compared to 12.6% in June 2022), exceeding for the first time that of diesel which fell to 13.4%, down compared to 17.4% in June last year. The electrics thus rise to the third step of the podium behind the petrol and hybrid fuel systems. Considering the entire six-month period, thanks to the 46% growth, electric cars reached 938,912 units, representing 14.3% of the total market share and gaining almost three share points. These results are the result of double and triple-digit growth recorded in Belgium (+154% – 16.5% share), Denmark (+115.3% – 31% share), the Netherlands (+97.5% – 29 %), Spain (+66.7% – 4.7% share), France (+48% – 15.5% share), United Kingdom (+32.7% – 16.1% share), Germany (31 .7% – 15.8% share) with Italy bringing up the rear (+31% – 3.9% share).

Here are the ten best-selling models in Europe in the first half of the year.

1) TESLA MODEL Y – 125,144 units

Conquers the top of the European ranking in June with 29,764 units (+104%) and in the first half with 125,144 units (+211.7%). It was also the best-selling in February, March and in the first quarter after a not too brilliant start in January when it sold just 6,889 units, and occupied the 17th place in the standings. The increase in production in Europe and a significant drop in prices have contributed to the success of the American electric SUV.

The list starts from 47,970 euros and reaches 54,970 euros.

2) DACHA SANDERO – 118,883 units

On the second step of the podium both in June with 21,174 registrations (-6.5%) and in the semester where it grew by 26% to 118,883 registrations. She reached the podium of the ranking in January, April and May, she remained firmly in second position in the other three months. In May, the small Romanian compact, with its value for money continues to convince throughout the old continent, recorded 78% growth, the highest level since the beginning of the year thanks to excellent performances in France, Spain, Italy and Germany.

The list starts from 12,500 euros and reaches 18,300 euros.

3) VW T-ROC – 107,249 units

The T-Roc closes the podium with a 30% increase to 107,249 units in the January-June period, while in the current month it occupies the fourth position with 20,755 units and a 16% increase. After 6 years of career it continues to occupy the first places in the ranking of the best sellers and last year after the restyling it took off and in July it even reached the top.

The list starts from 28,500 euros and reaches 52,050 euros.

4) OPEL CORSA – 102,082 units

In fourth place overall with a gap of just over 5,000 from the T-Roc, the Corsa won 102,082 customers in the first half year with an 18% growth. In June, on the other hand, it is sixth with 17,721 units, down 9% compared to the same month in 2022. Sister of the Peugeot 208 (the two models share the same Stellantis CMP platform) it stands out for its interesting connectivity options and infotainment.

The list starts from 18,650 euros and reaches 26,450 euros.

5) PEUGEOT 208 – 101,151 units

The small car of the French house occupies the fifth position both in the semester with 101,151 registrations down by 5.1%, and in the month where it recorded a more significant drop of 23.2% to 18,414 units. Permanently among the top five, the 208 owes its success to an attractive and dynamic design that also wins over a young audience and in addition has three alternatives of petrol, diesel and electric engines.

The price list starts from 19,470 euros and reaches 27,720 euros.

6) RENAULT CLIO – 96,135 units

With solid growth of 43.3% and 96,1350 registrations, the Clio is sixth in the January-June top. In June it does even better and takes third place with 21,402 units, just 772 units less than the Sandero. With the restyling Clio has focused heavily on the interior with great attention to sustainability.

The price list starts from 17,300 euros and reaches 26,500 euros.

7) TOYOTA YARIS CROSS – 90,135 units

It reached the seventh position in the semester with 90,135 registrations thanks to a robust growth of 48.4%. Instead, it occupies the fifteenth position in the ranking for the month of June with 14,916 units and an increase of 50.6%. The Yaris Cross is a real compact SUV and perfectly reflects the “small out, big inside” concept.

The list starts from 28,050 euros and reaches 35,500 euros.

8) VW TIGUAN – 88,020 units

With 88,020 units and a growth of 46%, the Tiguan overtook the Golf in the six-month period, which fell back to ninth position. In terms of ranking, in June it rises to seventh position with 16,811 units and a leap of 42%. Still interesting numbers for a model that is about to leave the scene with the third generation which will be presented after the summer and will arrive on the market in 2024.

The list starts from 35,500 euros and reaches 47,700 euros.

9) VW GOLF – 85,730 units

The compact German occupies the ninth position both in the semester with 83,730 units, down by 1.3%, and in the current month with 16,464 registrations and down by 4.3%. At the beginning of the year he put an end to 14 years of undisputed reign and gave the first steps of the podium to the T-Roc. It is available in various petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines.

The list starts from 32,100 euros and reaches 61,700 euros.

10) DACIA DUSTER – 82,813 units

Another low cost car closes the ranking of the top 10 for the semester. The compact crossover sold 82,813 units, an increase of 19.5%. In the month it occupies the fourteenth position with 15,114 registrations, down here by 16.6%.

The list starts from 17,750 euros and reaches 25,550 euros.

