The 3rd Shaanxi Pasta Conference’s theatrical performance “Acrobatics” made a shocking debut- Chinadaily.com.cn

On the evening of May 1st, the square of Qingwei Tower was full of voices, drums and music, and all “face-to-face” tasted Weicheng-the third Shaanxi Noodle Conference theatrical performance “Acrobatics Special Session” made a shocking debut. The actors’ superb acrobatic skills and contagious body aesthetics gave the audience the ultimate artistic enjoyment; the enthusiastic and jubilant music accompanied by the dancing posture of Luanhui and Fengzhu made the audience immersive.

Acrobatic performances such as “Dream Butterfly” and “Collective Jiu-Jitsu” are fascinating and exquisite, and the exciting and exciting moments have attracted applause from the audience; Demonstrating the ingenious fusion of mechanics and aesthetics, it won the applause of the audience; the spinning and flying diabolo concretized the emotions among the actors, which can be described as very agile…Extremely tense stage art, thrilling acrobatic performances, and graceful and stretching dances The action together makes for a majestic performance. The crowd was packed shoulder to shoulder, with bright smiles on their faces, endless cheers, and the ups and downs of the performance once pushed the atmosphere to the climax.

The combination of acrobatics and dance makes the stage full of impact a little softer. Thanks to the ingenious use of light and shadow effects, the whole performance is dusted off. It is no longer just a single gimmick, but also includes the expression of culture and ideas. . Acrobatics performance is a fantasy journey dedicated to the audience. This art form should give back to the audience and lead the audience to feel the beauty of culture.

It is reported that from May 2nd to May 3rd, from 7:30 to 9:30 every night, two special performances of singing and dancing and variety shows will be staged in Qingweilou Square one after another, which will bring a wonderful “cultural ceremony” .

(China Daily Shaanxi Reporter Station)

[Responsible editor: Pan Yiqiao]