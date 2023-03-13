In order to be able to meet the increased demand for energy generated by the heat wave that affected the province of Buenos Aires and the Federal Capital in recent days, the national government resorted to the meager water reserves of the Limay River dams to add more energy. Based on this commission, the candidate for governor of Neuquén for the MPN, Marcos Koopmann, questioned the request of the national government to increase the flow of water.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The thermal sensation in Buenos Aires these last days reached 40 degrees, a true hell in the middle of March, and to which is added the recent massive blackout that occurred at the beginning of the month as a result of the exit of a High Voltage line through which A good part of the energy that the AMBA needed was being imported from Brazil.

The request of the Wholesale Electricity Market Administration Company (Cammesa) finally got the green light and not only was the turbine of the Limay river raised, but due to the form of the request it led to the raise the output from the last damArroyito, which went from a level of 314 cubic meters per second to more than 412 yesterday and could reach 600 cubic meters this weekend.

The candidate for governor for the MPN, Marcos Koopmanquestioned the request of the national government to increase the flow of water dispersed from the El Chocón and Piedra del Águila dams. “It is evident, once again, that the only thing that interests Buenos Aires centralism is generating energy for Buenos Aires and leaving the drought to us,” he said.

From the consequences generated by increasing the flow of water, Koopmann indicated “from Neuquén We will demand that the Nation refrain from advancing with an extension of the contracts for the dams on the Limay without first consulting and listening to the opinion of the government of the province”.

The gubernatorial candidate remarked “for us, the priority of water use is supply the consumption of our neighborsthen to the productive sector and to the industries and third power generation electric”. Also He rejected the request to increase the expenditures carried out by the hydroelectric plants at 600 cubic meters per second during the next 15 days.

Koopmann pointed out that from this situation and with the expiration of the hydroelectric concessions that will take place this year, “the province of Neuquén will demand be part of the new administration of the dams.”

The current lieutenant governor of Neuquén commented on the Comahue rate, a differential rate for the region. “Is a key issue that we want to introduce In this discussion that begins with the expiration of the dam concessions, today we pay much more expensive electricity than in Buenos Aires despite being the main energy producers,” he said.

news news–summary news–55-81″>





