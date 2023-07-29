Home » The Allure of ‘A Girl in Capri’: Nadia Ferreira’s Favorite Perfume Revealed
The Allure of ‘A Girl in Capri’: Nadia Ferreira’s Favorite Perfume Revealed

Title: Nadia Ferreira Reveals Favorite Perfume: “A Girl in Capri” by Lanvin Parfums

Subtitle: The former beauty queen and wife of Marc Anthony shares her recommendation for the affordable and captivating fragrance

Nadia Ferreira, known for her elegance and style, has recently made waves with her choice of perfume, revealing that one of her favorites is “A Girl in Capri” by Lanvin Parfums. The former beauty queen and wife of Marc Anthony took to her social media to share her love for this fragrance, recommending it to her followers.

Released in 2019, “A Girl in Capri” has quickly garnered a dedicated following, capturing the hearts of thousands with its charming olfactory composition. Belonging to the citrus family, this fragrance proves to be a perfect option for morning and afternoon wear, particularly during the warm spring and summer days.

Crafted by perfumer Sophie Labbe, the fragrance draws inspiration from the Amalfi coast and a Mediterranean summer. Designed for a young, self-confident woman with a radiant smile and sparkling eyes, “A Girl in Capri” transports wearers to sun-soaked coastal landscapes, evoking a sense of warmth and freedom.

With primary notes of Italian lemon, bergamot, grapefruit blossom, marine notes, bits of wood, white musk, and amber, this fragrance possesses a fresh and luminous aroma reminiscent of sunrays and blooming flowers. Its captivating essence complements the personality of Nadia Ferreira, known for her confident and free-spirited nature.

What sets “A Girl in Capri” apart from other fragrances is its affordability. Despite its quality composition and captivating essence, the perfume can be found in the market for a range of only $25 to $35. This attractive price point has greatly contributed to its popularity, making it an accessible option for those who seek a delightful fragrance without breaking the bank.

As Nadia Ferreira continues to captivate the world with her elegance and style, her choice of “A Girl in Capri” further solidifies its position as a beloved fragrance among beauty enthusiasts. Whether one seeks to embody a sense of confidence, freedom, or simply enjoy a high-quality scent, this affordable yet captivating perfume proves to be an excellent choice.

