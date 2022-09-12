hot spot

Huading Award Organizing Committee: Cancel Li Yifeng’s “Best Actor in China” and other titles

On September 11, the Organizing Committee of the Huading Awards announced in Macau that according to the “Administrative Measures for the Honorary Titles of the Huading Awards”, it has decided to cancel the “Best Actor in China‘s Top 100 TV Dramas” and “National Audience” in the 22nd Huading Awards by actor Li Yifeng. Favorite Movie Star” title. The Huading Award has a special honor management committee. The committee believes that not exceeding the moral bottom line and not touching the legal red line are the basic principles of life, and it is the behavior that public figures should take the lead in defending. (Official Weibo of Huading Award)

epidemic

Beijing added 15 local confirmed cases on September 11, all of whom were quarantined observers

From 0:00 to 24:00 on September 11, 15 new local confirmed cases (all were quarantined observers, including 1 asymptomatic infection transferred to confirmed case), no new suspected cases and asymptomatic infections; 2 new cases were added. There are 3 confirmed cases imported from abroad (all asymptomatic infected persons transferred to confirmed cases) and 3 asymptomatic infections, with no new suspected cases. 3 cases were cured and discharged, and 2 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation. (Healthy Beijing)

5 medium-risk areas in Beijing have been lifted, and there are currently 4+4 high-risk areas

According to the client applet of the State Council, as of 19:00 on September 11, 2022, Beijing has 4+4 high school risk areas. Compared with the previous version, Building B15, Gaobeidian East District, Gaobeidian Township, Chaoyang District; Lehu Youth Community (Shangdi Store), Shangdi Street, Haidian District; East District 13, No. 10, Wangxi Road, Northeast, Malianwa Street, Haidian District Building No., sending the shopkeeper to burn donkey meat, Kam Swimming Fitness (Qicai Store) and other five locations are no longer in the list of medium-risk areas. (Beijing Daily)

Beijing Chaoyang: Intensify the investigation of hidden dangers at key risk points

On September 11, Wen Xian, secretary of the Chaoyang District Party Committee and leader of the district epidemic prevention and control leading group, presided over a meeting of the Chaoyang District New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group Meeting to study and deploy the district’s epidemic prevention and control work. The meeting emphasized the need to strengthen the management and control of the placement of risk personnel. The district CDC, the 8-hour emergency response headquarters, and the prevention and control groups should do a good job in the management and control of the city-level big data dispatch personnel, and implement various management and control measures by classification. It is necessary to carry out in-depth flow investigation and investigation, increase the investigation of hidden dangers at key risk points, and ensure that they are cleaned up. The district CDC, schools, and territories should strengthen linkages, and speed up each link to ensure orderly and efficient isolation and transportation, and prevent risk spillovers. It is necessary to strictly standardize the management and control of centralized medical observation points, prepare medical materials, and do a good job in environmental disinfection and garbage disposal. It is necessary to further improve the nucleic acid detection capabilities of schools and surrounding communities and hospitals, strengthen organization and coordination, do a good job in all aspects of collection, delivery, and inspection, and complete the testing tasks in a safe, standardized, and efficient manner. (Beijing Chaoyang)

Tianjin primary and secondary schools and kindergartens will resume offline teaching in an orderly manner

Heping District, Hebei District, Hedong District, Nankai District, and Hongqiao District of Tianjin will resume offline teaching from September 13, 2022, and the third grade of junior high school will resume offline teaching; other grades, other sections of the above-mentioned districts, and primary and secondary schools and kindergartens in Hexi District Depending on the situation of the epidemic, offline teaching will be resumed in a timely manner. Binhai New District, Dongli District, Xiqing District, Jinnan District, Beichen District, Wuqing District, Baodi District, Ninghe District, Jinghai District, and Jizhou District will resume offline teaching in primary and secondary schools and kindergartens from September 13, 2022 .

Primary and secondary schools and kindergartens located in high, medium and low-risk areas designated by the epidemic prevention and control headquarters of various districts in Tianjin suspend offline teaching; those with high, medium and low risks designated by the epidemic prevention and control headquarters of various districts in Tianjin during the retrospective period Teachers, students and employees whose travel history in the district is related to the key trajectories of positive infected persons will be suspended from returning to school; after the above-mentioned high, medium and low risk areas are lifted, after the judgment of the district epidemic prevention and control headquarters, primary and secondary schools and kindergartens can resume offline teaching in time.

Secondary vocational schools and schools for children of foreign personnel shall be implemented by reference. (Tianjin Education)

Chengdu: 5 districts, cities and counties gradually and orderly resume normal production and life order

After comprehensive research and judgment by the Chengdu Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters in conjunction with the expert group, it has been decided that Sichuan Tianfu New District, Chengdu High-tech Zone West District, Pidu District (excluding Tuanjie Street), Jianyang City, and Jintang County have no new social cases in the near future. From 0:00 on September 12, on the basis of scientific assessment of the epidemic prevention and control situation in the jurisdiction, the normal production and living order will be gradually and orderly restored. (Published in Chengdu)

Dalian, Liaoning: Partition and orderly restoration of offline teaching in primary and secondary schools

From September 15th (Thursday), primary and secondary schools (including kindergartens and vocational schools) in Pulandian District, Wafangdian City, Zhuanghe City, Changhai County and Changxing Island Economic Zone of Dalian City will resume offline teaching. Among them, teachers and students in the administrative districts (cities, counties) and pilot districts where the school is not located will continue to implement online teaching, and will not move to school and work across districts for the time being. Off-campus training institutions continue to suspend offline teaching; other districts have resumed offline teaching in an orderly manner in primary and secondary schools (including kindergartens and secondary vocational schools) since the city’s society has been cleared for 10 consecutive days (or the risk is controllable after research and judgment). The specific time will be notified later. (Published in Dalian)

current affairs

There are over 500 incubators of various types in Beijing, driving employment to 325,000

The reporter learned today from the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission and the Zhongguancun Management Committee that there are more than 500 incubators of various types in Beijing, serving more than 70,000 start-up companies, and driving employment to 325,000. From January to July 2022, 2,819 technology contracts were exported to Tianjin and Hebei, a year-on-year increase of 3.9%; the turnover was 20.72 billion yuan, an increase of 7.3%. (Chinanews.com)

society

Alligator gar bites tourists at China Paleozoic Museum

At around 2:30 p.m. on September 11, a tourist was bitten by a crocodile gar in a fish tank while visiting the China Paleozoic Museum. According to eyewitnesses, the tourist’s finger was bitten, and “the wound was 5 cm to 8 cm according to the visual inspection.” The staff of the China Palaeozoological Museum said that the alligator gar had been in the museum as early as around 2013, and there had been no similar occurrences during this period. event. In the future, reinforcement measures such as locking the fish tank will be taken to ensure the safety of tourists. (Beijing News)

Finance

The total box office of the 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival will exceed 300 million

According to data from the Lighthouse Professional Edition, as of 21:35 on September 11, the total box office of the 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival (September 10-September 12) exceeded 300 million yuan (including pre-sale). The top five films in the box office of the Mid-Autumn Festival are: “Brother, Hello” 117 million, “New God List: Yang Jian” 34.832 million, “On the Moon” 31.435 million, “The World Has Her” 24.901 million, “Mom!” “24.631 million. (@lighthouse pro)

Mid-Autumn Festival travel orders doubled compared to the Dragon Boat Festival, nearly 70% of which became local tours and peripheral tours

Travel platform data shows that this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, travel orders including hotel accommodation and scenic spot tickets more than doubled compared to the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, of which local travel and surrounding travel orders accounted for nearly 70%, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Suzhou, etc. Orders for tours around the city have more than tripled month-on-month. (CCTV Finance)

Central Bank: Deepen financial reforms in key areas and vigorously support direct financing

On September 11, the People’s Bank of China issued a circular on the 8th round of inspection, rectification and development of the 19th Central Committee. Regarding the plan for the next step, the circular proposed to deepen the financial reform in key areas. Deepen bond market reform and vigorously support direct financing. Strengthen the coordination of domestic and foreign currency policies, promote the two-way opening of the financial market, enhance the attractiveness of RMB assets, and promote the development of the offshore RMB market. Promote policy and development financial reforms. Steadily advance the pilot research and development of digital renminbi. We will deepen the construction of the central bank under the rule of law, and accelerate the work of financial legislation. (Central Bank)

style

US Open Men’s Singles: Alcaraz wins first Grand Slam and becomes world No. 1

On September 12, Beijing time, in the men’s singles final of the 2022 US Open, the No. 3 seed and 19-year-old Spanish genius Alcaraz won 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3, With a total score of 3-1, he defeated No. 5 seed and Norwegian player Rudd, won the Grand Slam title for the first time in his career, and became the new ATP men’s singles world number one. (CCTV Sports)

The Chinese team won the runner-up in the U18 Women’s Basketball Championship

The Chinese team lost 55:81 to the Australian team in the final of the Asian U18 Women’s Basketball Championship held in Bangalore, India on the 11th and won the runner-up. Wang Jing scored a team-high 16 points for the Chinese team, and had 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals. She was also the only player in the Chinese team to score in double figures. A total of 4 Australians scored in double figures, with Juffermans scoring a game-high 26 points. (Xinhua News Agency)

Zhou Guanyu finished 10th in F1 Italian Grand Prix, scoring points for the third time this season

The 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix has just ended. Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu finished the race in 10th place and won 1 point! This is the third time Zhou Guanyu has gained points this season after the opening games in Bahrain and Canada! Congratulations to Zhou Guanyu! (CCTV News)

internationality

US President Biden speaks on the 21st anniversary of the “9.11” terrorist attacks

On September 11, local time, U.S. President Biden and Secretary of Defense Austin attended the 21st anniversary of the “9.11” terrorist attack at the National “9.11” Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. Speaking at the event, Biden said that the United States will remember the 2,977 people killed in the “9.11” incident. He pointed out that the American people responded to terrorist attacks with courage and determination, defended the US Constitution, and made sacrifices for the country. The United States will continue to respond to terrorist threats and protect the American people. (CCTV News)

The Ukrainian army counterattacks on two fronts, claiming to have regained a large amount of land

The Ukrainian army announced the recapture of an important town in Kharkiv Oblast in northeastern Ukraine. The Russian army announced its withdrawal from Kharkov and regrouped to strengthen its forces in the direction of Donetsk. The Ukrainian side said that since the beginning of September, the Ukrainian army has launched a counter-offensive in southern and eastern Ukraine, and more than 3,000 square kilometers of land has returned to Ukraine’s control. The Russian side stated that it will destroy and destroy a large number of Ukrainian troops, foreign mercenaries, artillery, armored vehicles and ammunition depots. (Beijing News)

Many infrastructures in Ukraine were attacked, and power outages in many places in the east

On the evening of the 11th local time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released a message on his official social media that the infrastructure in Udo was attacked, the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions were completely out of power, Zaporozhye, Dnipropeter Partial power outages in the Rovsk and Sumy regions. (CCTV News)

Putin, Macron speak by phone, exchange views on Ukraine situation

On the 11th local time, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation. The two sides had a detailed and candid exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine, focusing on the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The leaders of the two countries expressed their willingness to engage in a depoliticized interaction with the International Atomic Energy Agency on the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The two sides agreed to continue dialogue at all levels, including at the ministerial level, on all issues involved. (CCTV News)

Russian media: Lavrov says Russia will not refuse to negotiate with Ukraine

According to a report by the TASS news agency on the 11th, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview on Russian TV’s “Moscow Kremlin Putin” program that Russia does not refuse to negotiate with Ukraine, but further delays in Kyiv will give The possibility of a deal in Moscow adds to the uncertainty. (Reference News)

Ukraine’s Zaporozhye nuclear power plant shuts down

The Ukrainian State Nuclear Power Corporation posted on social media on the 11th that the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant had ceased operation. The Russian media also reported the incident on the same day, citing representatives of the local administration of Zaporozhye. The TASS news agency quoted Rogov, a representative of the local administrative agency in Zaporozhye, as saying on the 11th that the last power unit of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant stopped running at about 3:45 that day. The unit, which has been suspended in a controlled manner, is being switched to a “cold shutdown” state with the possibility of restarting in the future. (Xinhua News Agency)

