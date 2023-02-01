Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 108
Entertainment

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 108

by admin
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 108

Jun 25, 2021

Thomas is joined by Catholic filmmaker Nathan Douglas to discuss
Walker Percy’s first novel, The Moviegoer. They examine
the malaise-ridden protagonist Binx Bolling’s “search” for meaning,
which he ultimately finds through responsibility: not the
responsibility urged by respectable “values”, but that urged by
love.

They also look at how Binx searches for a deeper connection with
reality through his moviegoing habits. Percy has some interesting
descriptions of his characters finding moments of transcendent
beauty in film, given that this novel was written just before the
notion of “cinephilia” developed by French critics made its way to
the United States.

Watch episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/yvW59H3tAHw

Links

Nathan Douglas’s short films www.nwdouglas.com

Nathan’s film writing www.vocationofcinema.substack.com

Criteria: The Catholic Film Podcast www.catholicculture.org/criteria

Follow this link to join the Online Great Books VIP waiting list
and get 25% off your first 3 months: https://hj424.isrefer.com/go/ogbmemberships/tmirus/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

See also  Xu Kaicheng's new drama continues to be hit with exquisite acting skills to show emotional changes_TOM News

You may also like

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 109 – A Catholic...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 110 – Woke Idols,...

Interview with Lourdes documentary writer Sixtine Leon-Dufour

The protagonist of “Shazam”, Chai Clayway, tweeted against...

Garrigou-Lagrange, Dana Gioia, Tolkien’s metaphysics, and more

The domestic game “Black Cotton: Wu Neng” is...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 111 – Sir Gawain...

What makes the TV series “Three-Body Problem” attractive?Chief...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 112 – Walker Percy’s...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 113 – Can a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy