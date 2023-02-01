Jun 25, 2021
Thomas is joined by Catholic filmmaker Nathan Douglas to discuss
Walker Percy’s first novel, The Moviegoer. They examine
the malaise-ridden protagonist Binx Bolling’s “search” for meaning,
which he ultimately finds through responsibility: not the
responsibility urged by respectable “values”, but that urged by
love.
They also look at how Binx searches for a deeper connection with
reality through his moviegoing habits. Percy has some interesting
descriptions of his characters finding moments of transcendent
beauty in film, given that this novel was written just before the
notion of “cinephilia” developed by French critics made its way to
the United States.
Links
