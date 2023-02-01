Thomas is joined by Catholic filmmaker Nathan Douglas to discuss

Walker Percy’s first novel, The Moviegoer. They examine

the malaise-ridden protagonist Binx Bolling’s “search” for meaning,

which he ultimately finds through responsibility: not the

responsibility urged by respectable “values”, but that urged by

love.

They also look at how Binx searches for a deeper connection with

reality through his moviegoing habits. Percy has some interesting

descriptions of his characters finding moments of transcendent

beauty in film, given that this novel was written just before the

notion of “cinephilia” developed by French critics made its way to

the United States.

