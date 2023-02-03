Aug 4, 2019
Emma and Cecilia Black grew up in a large family that sang
together constantly. Now these two sisters from Grand Rapids,
Michigan, have made an album of folk songs for children. They want
people to know that any family can start singing together, without
special training or equipment.
Here Emma and Cecilia, who record under the name Roundabout,
discuss the ethos of folk music, which is about participation
rather than consumption. They amusingly disabuse us of the notion
that folk music is always squeaky-clean and wholesome. Finally,
they touch on the problems with commercial children’s music, in
contrast to their album, Little Pennywhistlewhich is
engaging and accessible without being musically and lyrically
dumbed-down.
All songs used with permission from Roundabout.
Links
https://www.roundaboutfolk.com
Buy Little Pennywhistle https://www.roundaboutfolk.com/music
Folk music resources https://www.roundaboutfolk.com/why-folk