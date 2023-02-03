Emma and Cecilia Black grew up in a large family that sang

together constantly. Now these two sisters from Grand Rapids,

Michigan, have made an album of folk songs for children. They want

people to know that any family can start singing together, without

special training or equipment.

Here Emma and Cecilia, who record under the name Roundabout,

discuss the ethos of folk music, which is about participation

rather than consumption. They amusingly disabuse us of the notion

that folk music is always squeaky-clean and wholesome. Finally,

they touch on the problems with commercial children’s music, in

contrast to their album, Little Pennywhistlewhich is

engaging and accessible without being musically and lyrically

dumbed-down.

All songs used with permission from Roundabout.

Links

https://www.roundaboutfolk.com

Buy Little Pennywhistle https://www.roundaboutfolk.com/music

Folk music resources https://www.roundaboutfolk.com/why-folk