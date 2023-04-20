The controversy over the control of the Caminera and the insult to a driver: the police will be punished

Mariano was traveling from Carlos Paz to Córdoba to attend a medical shift when, at a Highway Police controlThey stopped him and demanded his driver’s license. When presenting the digital version of the document, the officers argued that it was invalid.

And a new controversy was generated in a control like that that led to a woman arrested for five days after assaulting officers at a checkpoint.

With the officer’s refusal, a discussion began that intensified when one of the police officers received the audio from an alleged superior, in which he insulted the driver. “Let them find out in the Misdemeanors Court if they have any doubts. Give him a fine now, for being an asshole”, was heard in the filming of Mariano.

The viralization of the video with this insult has led to a measure taken by the Police Headquarters itself against the uniformed officers who intervened in the procedure: they will be punished.

“The Police of the Province of Córdoba informs that in reference to a video that went viral in the last hours, where members of the Highway Police carried out a preventive control at a roadside post in Villa Carlos Paz to a road user, the Police Headquarters has ordered the disciplinary measure that corresponds to the troops involved. The same will be instructed by the General Directorate of Police Conduct Control and, in parallel, the Court of the Security Forces has intervened, which has initiated the pertinent investigation, ”says a statement issued by the Force.

What happens with the validity of the digital card, according to the Province

After the controversy, the one who came to the crossroads regarding the validity or not of the digital driving license was the general director of Traffic Accident Prevention, Miguel Rizzotti.

In dialogue with he pointed out on Telenoche, he clarified that “the digital license is not enough, it is only complementary to the physical format, it does not replace it.”

Along the same lines, the ratification of the official’s statements appears on the website of the National Road Safety Agency. “By saying that it is complementary, it means that it is necessary to present the license in physical format,” added Rizzotti.

Regarding the origins of the implementation, he explained: “The genesis has to do with a decree where the digital license for all citizens of the country was discussed. The provinces opposed it because their control could not be controlled and because there was no connectivity on the routes. It was not valid at first.

“The new leadership of the National Agency noticed this problem and concluded that it could only be audited in Caba (Autonomous City of Buenos Aires). Given this, he issued a resolution that applies to the entire country with respect to that digital license. This was communicated but it is necessary to continue communicating to the citizens, ”he said.

When asked about the insult of a Highway Police officer to the man who was driving the car, Rizzotti stated: “On this point, I did not listen to the video and it would not be my responsibility to make that analysis.”

“The Police Conduct Tribunal will evaluate it, if so,” he closed in the middle of the scandal with the filming of the motorist.

Video: Highway Police order a fine for “asshole”

In the end, they did not apply the fine, however, Mariano expressed his indignation in communication with Telenight. “I was going to Córdoba for a medical shift and they left me for a long time on the shore, standing still. They did not give me explanations as to whether the card was valid or not, ”he said.

“If you say that I was violating a rule, I would understand. But that license enables me to circulate, “added the motorist. “In the end they did not give me a fine nor did anyone pick me up. They realized that they were missing, ”he sentenced.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

