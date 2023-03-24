Home Entertainment The Divine Comedy is also in virtual reality
RaiPlay and Rai Cinema Channel present the shorts of Inferno and Purgatorio
If Hell is the place of perdition and evil, immersed in darkness, and Paradise is almost inaccessible according to Dante himself, the charm of Purgatory derives from the suspension between earth and sky, where following the story of souls we witness what happens as soon as the veil of maya falls, what it feels like on the threshold of each single extinction: light” (VIII, vv. 19-21).

Virtual reality applied to Dante’s Comedy

From 25 March, on the occasion of Dan Tuesday, the national day dedicated to the Supreme Poet, the completely unreleased short “Inferno” and “Purgatorio” of “La Divina Commedia VR” will be available on RaiPlay and Rai Cinema Channel, in an accessible version for the deaf and blind. On Saturday itself, the virtual reality version of the two chapters will be presented, which will simultaneously involve different meeting and discussion spaces throughout the country, between Florence, Milan and Turin.

The Rai studios apply new technologies to the use of the humanistic heritage, to bring reading closer, in an attempt to intrigue and stimulate the youngest. The short film, lasting about eight and thirty minutes, allows the viewer to put on Dante’s shoes to embark on his journey and cross the threshold of Purgatory, a place of passage, of a substantial change through the expiation of sins.

Hope for change

The beach to access the mountain, the Antipurgatorio, is an invention of the poet to understand the contumacious, those who died after excommunication, and those who repented in the last moments or who failed to do so because they died suddenly. «He was blond and handsome and kind-looking», thus Manfredi di Svevia appears in canto III, a noble and elegant figure. With a gesture of profound humility, the would-be emperor discovers the wound in his chest that killed him. The prince who literally made history surrenders to the new otherworldly dimension, more human than ever, welcoming within himself a sense of brotherhood that distinguishes the entire song, and which gives security and peace.

