The EPAS concession on the table in the Deliberante de Neuquén

On Fridays in the Deliberative Council they will begin to address in particular the salient points to arrive before the end of the management with the concession contract and a new regulatory framework for the drinking water and sanitation service, operated by EPAS.

On Friday there was a meeting with the president of the EPAS, Martín Herrera and the different technical and planning of the organism.

New reports were requested and it was defined to establish an agenda of specific topics to advance with definitions regarding the regulatory framework and in turn, with the conditions that will be part of the city’s concession contract, said the president of the Public Services Commission, Atilio Sguazzini.

No progress on obligations On both sides, there was no definition of the number of years of the contract or how the works will be addressed.

It was raised as urgent to address, for example, the 8,000 hectares that were incorporated into the city and who do not have the service and incorporate them into the water and sewage management plan.

“After a presentation open to all topics, they agreed to send reports and the construction of an agenda with particular themes begins”, said Sguazzini.

It is necessary to change regulations that are in the regulatory frameworkwhich should then be transferred to the contract, it was indicated.

