The family carnival animated movie “Kelly and Super Coke” releases the ultimate trailer!Pre-sale starts happy assembly_TOM ENTERTAINMENT

The family carnival animation film “Kelly and Super Coke” officially opened for pre-sale, and the ultimate trailer was launched simultaneously. In the trailer, Kelly and her friends go on a fantasy adventure together, go through many challenges, and gradually deepen the sincere friendship among friends. The whole storyline is cheerful and warm, full of positive and optimistic energy, and can be praised as “a must-choice family carnival movie for the Dragon Boat Festival”.The film will be officially released on June 22.

Kelly is not afraid of difficulties and gathers friends to start a fantasy adventure

The film tells the story of an adventurous team composed of the tenacious girl “Kelly”, the mysterious friend “Super Coke”, the tsundere schoolmaster “Ai Li”, and the warm boy “Kevin”. Homeland Adventures. During this journey, they experienced numerous hardships and tests, and relied on courage, wisdom and teamwork to overcome difficulties.During the adventure, Kelly and his friends transformed into a solid group that was united despite constant friction. Each play their own expertise, or overcome difficulties independently, or cooperate to defeat bad guys, and finally achieve the dual growth of individuals and collectives.

























The pre-sale starts at the same time, and the Dragon Boat Festival family carnival is the best choice for watching movies

The friendship between Kelly and his friends in the film is warm and delicate. The plot is full of comedy and fantasy elements, which fully satisfies the children’s fantasy and allows them to experience the sense of accomplishment and honor brought by bravery, wisdom and teamwork in the process of watching the film. feel. At the same time, the film also shows the audience the spirit of being positive, courageous and firm, friendly and mutual assistance, which has positive inspiration and educational significance for the growth of children.







The movie “Kelly and Super Coke” was created by the well-known Asian children’s brand “Kelly and Friends”. Since it entered the Chinese content market in 2016, it has brought more than 3,000 episodes of film and television works full of positive energy and happiness to the audience in seven years. It has been played more than 10 billion times on the Internet and is deeply loved by children. While the work has repeatedly achieved success, countless children’s fans have gained positive energy representing courage, kindness, self-confidence, tolerance, and perseverance.







The pre-sale of the family carnival animation film “Kelly and Super Coke” has started, and it is the best choice for the Dragon Boat Festival family carnival. The Dragon Boat Festival will officially land on the national theaters on June 22, and the audience can feel the joy and touch of this movie. The film is directed by Liu Zidong, written by Wang Qi, produced by Shanghai Kaili Yupei Culture Communication Co., Ltd., co-produced by Qingdao Mishuo Culture Media Co., Ltd., and distributed by Beijing Tuanyuan Film Co., Ltd.



