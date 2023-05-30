The film “The Background Color of Life” written and directed by a Yi female director premiered in Chengdu_Liangshan_Li Zehua_Shang Xiaoyan

Original title: The film “The Undertones of Life” written and directed by a Yi female director premiered in Chengdu

Exhibition board for the premiere of “The Undertones of Life”.

On the afternoon of May 27, the premiere of the film “The Undertones of Life”, which took 6 years of preparation, filming and production, to pay tribute to the ethnic educators in Liangshan, was held in Chengdu. It is reported that “The Background Color of Life” is scheduled to be released simultaneously in theaters across the country on June 1.

“The Background Color of Life” is adapted from the novel “Purple Butterfly” by Liangshan female writer Shang Xiaoyan, written and directed by Shang Xiaoyan, starring new generation actors Li Zehua, Zhang Wenqi, Pan Zijian and Shi Hanwen. The film tells the story of Shangyu, a Han girl who just graduated from university, for her dream, gave up the superior conditions in the city and came to Moon Bay Middle School at the foot of Butterfly Mountain in Daliang Mountain to become a rural teacher.

Director Shang Xiaoyan is from Leibo County, Liangshan Prefecture. Before retiring, she was a people’s teacher who loved movies. She said: “I never thought that one day I would experience the whole process of a film from the initial stage of preparation to the completion of production.” On the scene that day, recalling the years from the film’s preparation to its release, she couldn’t help crying.

Shang Xiaoyan told West China Metropolis Daily and the cover news reporter that it took three years to edit the film only in the later stage. In order to watch the editing, she often stayed up late and ate instant noodles, and her weight soared a lot. But fortunately, the moment when the movie is about to be released finally ushered in, which allowed her to finally have an explanation to herself.

Actor Li Zehua played the heroine Shang Yu in the film, and she also told the behind-the-scenes story on the spot. “In 2019, when I learned that a teacher named Shang Xiaoyan was going to write, direct and shoot a film about education at his own expense, I was very shocked. I was very moved after reading the script.”

Li Zehua revealed that in order to make this film well and play the role of Shang Yu well, she arrived at Daliang Mountain one month in advance to prepare for the pre-shooting. There, she saw the difficulty of the children’s schooling.Li Zehua expressed the importance of education with a sentence from the movie “The Background of Life”: “Life is not poverty and suffering, but hope and dreams.” West China Metropolis Daily – Cover News Reporter Zhou Qin Photo ReportReturn to Sohu to see more

