The keys to the victory of the Institute against Boca: a simple team, with order and cash

The keys to the victory of the Institute against Boca: a simple team, with order and cash

Institute He gave himself a great, unforgettable pleasure. Defeated Boca at La Bombonera 3-2 supported by a solid performance to continue making footing in the Professional League. Joaquín Varela, Adrián Martínez and Santiago Rodríguez scored the field goals on the Xeneize field.

The Albirrojo reached 13 units and on the next day, after the Fifa date, it will be the home of Talleres in the classic. Albiazul lost 1-0 at Kempes against Banfield and also has 13 points.

The keys

Simplicity and effectiveness. Instituto won based on an orderly scheme, three goals scored at key moments and a great night from their strikers Rodríguez and Martínez. And when all that was insufficient, character and collective courage sustained the team in the midst of the bonfire that was La Bombonera.

A marvel. Adrián Martínez had a consecratory night. He scored the second Glory goal and participated in the other two. He moved intelligently, he knew when to get out and when to get in. And he even could have scored one more goal in the ST if he had had fresher legs. He was the great figure of the Institute, well supported by Rodríguez.

Order above all. While energy and ideas accompanied him, Instituto stood in a 4-4-2 scheme with very short lines, blocking Boca’s path in the middle and forcing him to lateralize and delay his game. He had rest to go against and hurt. He could have thrashed but he was left without physical rest and in the end he resisted.

Mouth impotence. He could have tied with the push of his people. But he played bad. He gave advantages behind, he had no game generation, he repeated himself in a harmless lateral transfer and only arrived with crosses and balls. If several individual downturns are added to this, you will have the reason for his new defeat and why Instituto achieved a long-suffering and memorable triumph.

Professional League standings

