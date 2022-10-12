On October 12, it was announced that “QQ Speed ​​Mobile Games” will be linked with “Digimon”. The new version will be launched on October 27, and the specific linkage content has not been announced yet.

“Digimon” must be a childhood memory of many IT home friends. It is a series of animations produced by Japan’s Toei Animation Company based on digital monsters. The TV version was launched in 1999.

The Digimon series can be traced back to WiZ’s original plan in 1996, and on November 23, 1996, “Takuma Songzi” was released. On February 19, 1997, WiZ and Bandai jointly applied for a trademark. On June 26, 1997, it was released as the “Battle Version Takuma Songzi” portable machine “Digital Monster” for boys. On August 15, 1997, the comic ” C’mon Digimon” published.

In 1998, video game works were successively developed to handheld and home consoles, and the comic book “Digimon Adventure V Beast Tamer 01” was serialized. In 1999, the Digimon card game was released, and the theatrical version and TV animation “Digimon Adventure” were broadcast, which received a huge response in international markets such as Asia-Pacific, Europe and the United States. At this time, the Digimon series can be said to have entered a golden age. The animation series has been broadcast in more than 60 countries and regions around the world, and the status of the Digimon series as a product with a successful cross-media production strategy has grown by leaps and bounds.

“QQ Speed ​​Mobile Games” has been linked with “Saint Seiya” before, and there has also been an Oolong that linked with Laoganma but was deceived.